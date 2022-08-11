2023 Championship Weekend will be hosted by the Bandits at LEC

CEBL has awarded the 2023 Championship Weekend to the Fraser Valley Bandits. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

The Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Thursday, Aug. 11 that it has awarded the 2023 Championship Weekend to the Fraser Valley Bandits.

The Bandits play at Langley Events Centre (LEC), where they relocated from Abbotsford prior to this season.

Championship Weekend features four CEBL teams competing to win the league championship trophy, a concert lineup showcasing top musical performers, minor basketball events and an array of activities designed to engage a cross-section of the local community.

“The Fraser Valley Bandits are one of the premier franchises in our league and Langley Events Centre has already proven to be an exceptional destination for fans of professional basketball,” said Mike Morreale, Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer of the CEBL.

The biggest party in Canadian basketball is coming to BC. The @CEBLeague has announced that 2023 Championship Weekend will be hosted by the Bandits at @langleyevents. Sports, music, fashion & community will collide in this playoff series for the ages. https://t.co/p5TbY1lBfx pic.twitter.com/Uzm6fRyTpH — Fraser Valley Bandits (@FVBandits) August 11, 2022

“Since our inaugural Championship Weekend in Saskatoon in 2019, to Edmonton in 2021, and presently in Ottawa, this annual celebration of basketball has grown in national prominence and in the ways it has benefited the host community where it’s held.”

As hosts of the multi-day event, the Bandits will receive an automatic berth in the semifinals of Championship Weekend. Tickets for Championship Weekend are included in the price of Fraser Valley’s 2023 season ticket packages. Prospective season ticket members are invited to register their interest in purchasing tickets at this link. 2022 Bandits season ticket members will have first right of refusal to their seats on account. Fraser Valley’s 2023 season ticket pricing is expected to be released later this fall.

“We are honoured to be selected as host of the CEBL’s 2023 Championship Weekend and look forward to welcoming the top four teams of the Canadian Elite Basketball League and all the passionate basketball fans to this marquee event,” said Township of Langley Mayor Jack Froese.

“The Township of Langley and Langley Events Centre have a strong history in hosting basketball championships in our community and we are excited to add an event of this magnitude. We are sure the players and spectators will enjoy their experience here at Langley Events Centre, a world-class facility that has become one of the province’s premier destinations for sports, recreation and entertainment.”

Since opening its doors in 2009, Langley Events Centre continues to offer an expanding number of sporting events at the international, national, provincial and regional levels. In addition to being home of the Bandits, this list includes hosting the 2019 Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association Men’s Basketball Championship, serving as the annual site of the BC School Sports Boys Basketball Provincial Championships, the BC School Sports Girls Basketball Provincial Championships and various exhibition games including Canada Basketball’s Senior Women’s National team.

With an arena bowl capacity of more than 6,600 spectators for basketball, the 322,312 square foot Langley Events Centre consists of the arena bowl, triple gymnasium and double gymnasium, field house, banquet hall, meeting rooms, and gymnastics training facility. Langley Events Centre is located within Willoughby Community Park which also includes many athletic amenities.

Langley Events Centre is located just off the Trans-Canada Highway, providing convenient access from all points within the Metro Vancouver area and from across the province and country.

The Saskatchewan Rattlers won the 2019 CEBL Championship when they hosted the inaugural Championship Weekend. The Edmonton Stingers repeated that feat when they hosted the 2021 Championship Weekend. Due to Covid the CEBL played a single-site tournament-style event in 2020 in lieu of a Championship Weekend.

