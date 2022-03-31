3 former NHL stars coming to Langley for Collectibles Experience event April 8-10

Also at the LEC, new BC Basketball Festival in mid-June co-hosted by Fraser Valley Bandits team

Three former NHL stars will be at Langley Events Centre for the next Western Canada Collectibles Experience, April 8-10 at the complex on the corner of 200 Street and 80 Avenue.

Featured guests Paul Coffey, Bobby Hull and Ed Jovanovski will meet fans and sign autographs (for a fee) at the event’s Sports Collectors Convention, held in partnership with Bossa Productions.

The three retired hockey players have 50 combined pro seasons on NHL teams including the Vancouver Canucks (Jovanovski), Edmonton Oilers (Coffey) and Chicago Blackhawks (Hull), among others.

“The Western Canada Collectibles Experience is something we’re always very excited about at Langley Events Centre,” said Tyler Dinwoodie, a director with Langley Events Centre, “and seeing it grow into an event that has expanded to twice a year to meet the demand is something we consider a huge success.”

Welcoming back autograph guests, especially of the Hall of Fame caliber, “is really the cherry on top for what will undoubtedly be a fantastic weekend for sports fans and collectors of all ages,” Dinwoodie added.

Western Canada Collectibles Experience will feature more than 200 vendor tables with collectibles dealers and retail merchandise available from all eras, starting Friday, April 8 at 4 p.m. and continue on Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $20 on the first day, $10 on Saturday, free on Sunday.

Autographs are available for fees ranging from $15 to $65, with Jovanovski on site Saturday (April 9) from 1 to 2:30 p.m., Coffey on the Sunday from 1:30 to 3 p.m. and Hull on both Saturday (3 to 5 p.m.) and Sunday (11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.).

More event details are found on westerncanadacollectiblesexperience.ca, or call 604-882-8800. The website also includes a link to “LEC Collectibles,” an arm of the LEC Team Store specializing in collectibles and memorabilia from events and teams from the facility, including Vancouver Giants, basketball, lacrosse and more.

Western Canada Collectibles Experience will next be held Nov. 18-20 this year.

Meantime, also at Langley Events Centre, Fraser Valley Bandits have partnered with Canada Basketball and Basketball BC to launch the inaugural BC Basketball Festival, a youth and adult basketball event June 13-19.

The festival will feature a variety of activities for athletes, fans and teams, including multiple divisions of boys and girls, adult basketball competition, 3×3 and wheelchair basketball workshops and more.

That week, on Saturday, June 18 at 5 p.m., the Bandits will play a home game against Scarborough Shooting Stars, in Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) action. The Fraser Valley team opens its season on the road May 25 against Ottawa BlackJacks, followed by their debut at LEC against Saskatchewan Rattlers, 2 p.m. Saturday, June 4.

More BC Basketball Festival details are found on thebandits.ca/festival.



