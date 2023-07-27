The first 3x3 Clutch tournament, hosted by Vancouver Bandits, will take place at Langley Events Centre on Saturday, August 12 during the CEBL Championship Weekend. (Bandits/Special to Langley Advance Times)

3X3 basketball tournament coming to Langley Events Centre

Vancouver Bandits organize August event for CEBL championship weekend.

The largest urban team sport in the world, 3×3 basketball, is coming to the Langley Events Centre.

A new tournament series launched by the Vancouver Bandits aims to introduce new players to the sport and to develop existing hoopers.

The first 3×3 Clutch tournament will take place at Langley Events Centre on Saturday, August 12 during the CEBL championship weekend.

It is open to all athletes and skill levels, ages U9 to adult.

A variation of the traditional 5X5 basketball game, 3X3 is played three-a-side, with one hoop, in a half-court setup.

It is usually played with 10-minute games and a 12-second shot clock.

According to a study commissioned by the International Olympic Committee, 3×3 is the largest urban team sport in the world.

Learn more about the Langley event and register at www.thebandits.ca/3x3clutch.

Cost is $30 per player, per team.

Teams must have a minimum of four players to a maximum of five.

Registrants are guaranteed a minimum of five games per team, with one ticket per team member to the Bandits’ Western Conference Final playoff game on Friday, August 11th.

