55+ BC Games cancelled amid COVID-19 concerns

Donna Stafford-Tyrrell of the BC Seniors Games Society, Keith Wells and Robert Bettauer of the Victoria Sports Tourism Commission, and Gordon Oates of the BC Senior Games Society during the 2018 announcement that the BC 55+ Games will take place in Victoria Sept. 14 to 18, 2021. (Black Press Media file photo)

The BC Seniors Games slated for September are among the sporting events cancelled amid the spread of COVID-19.

The Games were to take place in various venues throughout Richmond from Sept. 15 to 19.

“In light of the current COVID-19 protocols put in place by BC Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, cancelling the Games was determined to be the most responsible and precautionary measure,” reads a statement from the BC Seniors Games Society. “Though disappointed to make this decision, the BC Seniors Games Society and the Richmond 2020 55+ BC Games Host Society would like to thank all volunteers for all the preparation done so far to put on a Games of this magnitude.”

The 55+ BC Games is an annual, multi-sport competition celebrating active and healthy seniors. With five days of competition and cultural events, the 55+ BC Games attracts more than 3,000 athletes who participate in over 23 sports. Participants travel from across the province to experience the competition and camaraderie of the annual Games.

The sports showcased at the event include: archery, badminton, bocce, bridge, cribbage, cycling, darts, dragon boat racing, equestrian, five-pin bowling, floor curling, golf, hockey, ice curling, lawn bowling, mountain bike racing, pickleball, slo-pitch, soccer, swimming, tennis, track and field and whist.

The Games are hosted by different communities throughout the province annually. Greater Victoria is set to host the next 55+ BC Games from Sept. 14 to 18, 2021 with the 2022 Games to be held in Abbotsford Aug 23 to 27.



