A big win at home for Langley Rams

Langley Rams defeated VI Raiders 54-3 in their first home game of the season at McLeod Athletic Park on Saturday, Aug. 5. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times) Langley Rams defeated VI Raiders 54-3 in their first home game of the season at McLeod Athletic Park on Saturday, Aug. 5. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times) Ram QB Trey Jones carried the ball on one play as Langley defeated VI Raiders 54-3 in their first home game of the season at McLeod Athletic Park on Saturday, Aug. 5. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times)

Langley Rams defeated VI Raiders 54-3 in their first home game of the 2023 season at McLeod Athletic Park on Saturday afternoon (Aug. 5).

Both teams were winless going into the match, with the Rams coming off a 26-18 setback the previous weekend at the hands of the the Valley Huskers, while the Raiders were shut out in their opener.

Rams improved their record to 1-and-1 and gave rookie head coach Jordan McCarty his first British Columbia Football Conference (BCFC) win.

While McCarty was happy to celebrate a win, describing it a as “fun game, offensively,” and “good, through the air,” he sees room for improvement.

“We did start slow, which something we do need to fix,” McCarty commented.

“We kind of did struggle in the running game, and we will look at it, and we’ll get it figured out,” McCarty told the Langley Advance Times.

Quarterback Trey Jones, who contributed to the Rams’ second-half surge against the Huskers the weekend before, had a “heck of a game” against the Raiders, McCarty noted, and so did Langley receivers.

Rams scored five touchdowns in the first half, while the Raiders managed one three-point field goal.

Rams running back Kairo Hassan scored as Langley defeated VI Raiders 54-3 in their first home game of the season at McLeod Athletic Park on Saturday, Aug. 5. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times)

Rams receivers Isaiah Edwards, Terrel Jones and Broxx Comia caught two touchdowns each, while running back Kairo Hassan carried in one Rams TD, and kicker Sarthak Dosanjh also contributed to the lopsided win.

McCarty praised the Langley fans who cheered them on, calling them a “great crowd.”

There was a delay in the middle of the game when a VI player suffered what McCarty described as a “pretty scary” neck injury.

“It’s so hard to play football after this happens, even if you’re winning,” McCarty said.

“We just feel for the kid,” McCarty commented.

“It just brings up the conversation, as you know, that we all do love football but realize it can be a dangerous game.”

Raiders opted to play out the game.

Up next, Rams are on the road in two weeks, Saturday, Aug. 19th, to play at the Apple Bowl in Kelowna.

They return to McLeod stadium on Saturday, Aug. 26 to host the Kamloops Broncos at 4 p.m.

McCarty’s plan for the rest of the season is to work on the things that need working on, to “keep marching in the right direction. Ultimately, you want to keep getting better week after week, and that’s what we’re going to do.”

READ ALSO: Langley Rams open season with close loss against Chilliwack

READ ALSO: Langley Rams new head coach no stranger to team

This year, the seven BCFC teams will again play a 10-game regular season schedule with two bye weeks per team.

BCFC play-offs will take place over the Oct. 21-22 weekend when the top four teams advance to the post-season.

Oct. 28 is the date set for the Cullen Cup BCFC championship game, which will take place at the home of the highest-seeded remaining team.

BCFC champions will host the Canadian Bowl on Nov. 11 against either the Prairie football conference or Ontario football conference champions who will battle two weeks earlier in a national semi-final.