A call for volunteers as Langley readies for the 2022 Bell Canadian Track and Field Championships

‘Call back lots’ because there will be new openings soon, host club president advises

Langley Mustang president Kevin Harrison (second from right) and other Mustang club members and volunteers have been busy preparing for the 2022 Bell Canadian Track and Field Championships at Langley’s McLeod Athletic Park. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

There are still openings for volunteers at the Bell Canadian Track and Field Championships at Langley’s McLeod Athletic Park on June 22-26, advised Langley Mustangs president and jumps coach Kevin Harrison.

Harrison told the Langley Advance Time the host club Mustangs have been working closely with the Township, B.C. Athletics, and Athletics Canada, to coordinate the “many moving pieces” that make up national championships for the senior, U20, para athletics and combined events, as well as the trials for the World Athletics Championships.

“We’re just trying to make sure that we’ve got things covered before the big event, and there’s a lot to take care of,” Harrison remarked.

In addition to existing openings for volunteers in a variety of positions, more will be posted online soon, Harrison advised.

“Check back lots,” Harrison suggested.

Harrison predicted the event will offer a “a lot of superstars across a lot of different events.”

“One of the bigger events is going to be Saturday night [June 25] , with the 100 metre finals with Andre De Grasse, Jerome Blake, and Aaron Brown.”

Former Mustangs Georgia Ellenwood and Django Lovett are expected to attend, but Ellenwood, who suffered a severe injury in February, won’t be competing.

Hosting the biggest track meet in Canada “is huge,” Harrison commented.

“We’re all very excited and very proud.”

Langley residents can get up close views by either volunteering at the event or buying tickets to attend as a spectator.

For all the event details including the schedule, check out the Athletics Canada website.

Since securing the bid, the McLeod Athletic Park has undergone more than $5 million worth of upgrades, including a new bright blue track surface, a new four lane 60-metre warm-up track, an additional long jump pit, an expanded high jump, a new shotput area, an additional pole vault area, extra security fencing, and new designated spectator areas for the field events.

The parking lot can now accommodate 222 vehicles and includes six drop-off/pickup spaces.

An entry plaza was been built on the west side of the grandstand with two new ticketing kiosks for future events.

More than $1 million went to the grandstand building, including upgrading four stairways, repairing sections of the concrete structure, replacing the roofing membrane, upgrading the skylights, and installing a new safety system for maintenance access.

Langley Township was originally awarded the 2021 and 2022 editions of the event, back in July 2017.

But with the pandemic forcing postponement of the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, along with Athletics Canada’s Olympic and Paralympic Trials, the Langley date were changed and the Township is now hosting the 2022 and 2023 events.

