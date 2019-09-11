At last year’s LEC press conference announcing the world lacrosse championship was coming to Langley, flags of the many nations participating were on display. (Langley Advance Times File Photo)

A call for volunteers at the World Lacrosse Indoor World Championship

Runs Sept. 19 - 28 at Langley Events Centre and Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre

With just over a week to go before the World Lacrosse Indoor World Championship gets underway at the Langley Events Centre (LEC), organizers are looking for volunteers to help welcome the world.

Tyler Dinwoodie, associate director, events services at LEC, said volunteers will have an opportunity to get an up close and behind-the-scenes look at a major international sporting event that will see teams from 20 countries competing at two venues.

“It’s rare that an event of this calibre come here,” Dinwoodie noted.

“Not only are you directly working with international teams, but you get a back-door view.”

Depending on experience and positions available, applicants could work as team hosts, who answer questions, provide information, and helping ensure that a team keeps their daily schedule for practices, mealtimes, transportation, and other facility usage.

Other positions include scorekeeping assistants who work with official scorekeepers to ensure accuracy of information being recorded, hospitality room hosts, who make sure entrance is limited to volunteers starting, ending or on break during the shift and any facility staff members.

Hosts will assist other volunteers if they have questions before their shift and will let the applicable staff member know if the Hospitality Room requires additional supplies, refreshments, or cleaning.

Accreditation monitors will be stationed throughout the facility and will be responsible for ensuring access is only granted to people with the appropriate accreditation for the area.

Those interested can apply online.

It is the fifth edition of the championship, which is held every four years.

Twenty teams are currently slated for this year’s indoor championships, which run from Sept. 19 to 28 at the Langley Events Centre, as well as at the new Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre.

When the last world championships were held in 2015, seven teams competed.

Hong Kong, Costa Rica, Mexico, and the Netherlands are amongst the countries playing in their first-ever world indoor championships event.

READ MORE: Langley counting down to World Indoor Lacrosse Championship

The is an international box lacrosse tournament sponsored by World Lacrosse that is held every four years.

Since the first World Indoor Lacrosse Championship took place in 2003, Canada has won gold every time.

Canada hosted the first two tournaments, the Czech Republic hosted in 2011 and the Onondaga Nation, south of Syracuse, New York, hosted in 2015

.

