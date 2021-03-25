A change of direction for a Langley cheer fundraising committee

Langley Cheer and Athletics fundraising committee pivots to help outside groups

Langley Cheer Athletics Gym Coach Axel Obame put athletes through their paces online in April of 2020. Practices are now allowed in person, but competitions are still virtual. (Sam Farrell/special to Langley Advance Times)

Normally, parents of Langley Cheer and Athletics competitors fundraise for things like competition trips and uniforms.

But with the pandemic restricting training and limiting competition to virtual events, the parents have changed direction, to fundraise for worthy charities.

Tiffany Smith vice-president of the Langley Cheer and Athletics fundraising committee, said it has been an “extremely challenging” year.

“Everything went sideways,” Smith summarized.

Hence a change of direction, to include fundraising to help deserving groups.

“We want to be a good community partner,” Smith told the Langley Advance Times.

The committee just donated $300 dollars to Ishtar Women’s Resource Society, and that comes after adopting a family, in collaboration with the gym, over Christmas.

Now, the parents have organized a clothing drive on Sunday, April 24, with proceeds donated to the food bank.

It is happening at the gym, located at 19292 60th Ave. (Unit 307) from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

“It’s drive-in and drop off,” Smith explained, adding no appointment is needed.

Smith expects the fundraising for worthy outside agencies will continue after the pandemic restrictions are lifted.

She added the Cheer athletes are still competing, virtually, through submitting videos of their routines to judges, and have been winning with their usual consistency.

Langley Cheer and Athletics started with seven athletes in 2014, and has grown to more than 500 participants who take part in cheerleading and Parkour events at all levels.

For more information, visit https://langleycheer.com/contact/ or email info@langleycheer.com.

