A Chilliwack win for Langley golfer Ryan LePrieur

Langley golfer Ryan LePrieur won his division at the MJT Ford Series at Chilliwack Golf & Country Club, in Chilliwack, August 14-15. (MJT/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley golfer Ryan LePrieur won the Bantam Boys division at the 2023 MJT Ford Series at Chilliwack Golf and Country Club, held in Chilliwack, August 14-15.

Perfect weather allowed the 81 participants to post big numbers.

LePrieur, 14, and Jeevyn Lotay, 13, of Burnaby, finished regulation tied at two-under par in the Bantam Division, with LePrieur winning the title with a par on the second playoff hole.

“It feels great to win, this gives me confidence in my game,” said LePrieur.

“Coming down the stretch, I wanted to limit mistakes and put the pressure on my competitor.”

Langley’s Jack Talstra was third in the Junior Boys division, won by Kelowna’s Kyle Dale.

Up next for the the non-profit Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour in the province will be the heavily wait-listed MJT Ford Series at Mayfair Lakes Golf Club in Richmond Sept. 30 – Oct. 1.

READ ALSO: MJT Mini Tour returns to GreenTee Country Club in Langley

READ ALSO: 2023 season of the Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour tees off at B.C. golf course

GolfLangley