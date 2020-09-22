A close win for Langley golfer Danny Im

One-point victory in Juvenile Boys Division of Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour on weekend

Danny Im inched out victory in the MJT Juvenile Boys Division on the Sept. 19-20, 2020 weekend. The Langley golfer fired 67 and 76 to win the title by one stroke (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley golfer Danny Im, 16, eked out a narrow victory over the weekend in the Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour Juvenile Boys Division in Pitt Meadows with the MJT Fall Series at Golden Eagle Golf Club.

Im, a veteran of the tour, fired 67 and 76 (143) to win the title by one stroke.

“I wasn’t playing that great today,” commented Im after his second round.

“I’m happy that I stayed calm, hit the shots I needed to, and hoped for the best.”

Players competed for titles in six divisions on Sept. 19 and 20, all while coping with changeable weather conditions.

The first day brought heavy rain and gusting wind with players scrambling to finish their rounds in the daylight; the second day was a near-ideal mix of sunshine and heat, making for perfect scoring conditions.

Full results from the event can be viewed here.

The final junior tour event on the BC schedule is the wait-listed MJT Ford Series at Mayfair Lakes Golf Club in Richmond, which will take place October 3 and 4. For more information, please visit the website at www.maplejt.com.

The non-profit Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour is Canada’s only national junior tour run exclusively by PGA of Canada Professionals and the ‘Road to College Golf’ in Canada.

MJT hosts close to 90 events across Canada, including free Ford Go Golf Junior Clinics, the MJT Mini Tour for 12U and multi-day events for competitive players aged 11-19 which also offer qualifiers for international tournaments.

