Danny Im inched out victory in the MJT Juvenile Boys Division on the Sept. 19-20, 2020 weekend. The Langley golfer fired 67 and 76 to win the title by one stroke (Special to Langley Advance Times)

A close win for Langley golfer Danny Im

One-point victory in Juvenile Boys Division of Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour on weekend

Langley golfer Danny Im, 16, eked out a narrow victory over the weekend in the Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour Juvenile Boys Division in Pitt Meadows with the MJT Fall Series at Golden Eagle Golf Club.

Im, a veteran of the tour, fired 67 and 76 (143) to win the title by one stroke.

“I wasn’t playing that great today,” commented Im after his second round.

“I’m happy that I stayed calm, hit the shots I needed to, and hoped for the best.”

READ ALSO: Langley golfers shine at first game of Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour season

Players competed for titles in six divisions on Sept. 19 and 20, all while coping with changeable weather conditions.

The first day brought heavy rain and gusting wind with players scrambling to finish their rounds in the daylight; the second day was a near-ideal mix of sunshine and heat, making for perfect scoring conditions.

READ ALSO: Langley golfers tear up Whistler event

Full results from the event can be viewed here.

The final junior tour event on the BC schedule is the wait-listed MJT Ford Series at Mayfair Lakes Golf Club in Richmond, which will take place October 3 and 4. For more information, please visit the website at www.maplejt.com.

The non-profit Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour is Canada’s only national junior tour run exclusively by PGA of Canada Professionals and the ‘Road to College Golf’ in Canada.

MJT hosts close to 90 events across Canada, including free Ford Go Golf Junior Clinics, the MJT Mini Tour for 12U and multi-day events for competitive players aged 11-19 which also offer qualifiers for international tournaments.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

GolfLangley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Abbotsford’s Chase Claypool catches first NFL touchdown pass

Just Posted

CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Sept. 20

Crime Stoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Citing stability, B.C. Premier calls snap election for Oct. 24

John Horgan meets with Lieutenant Governor to request vote

TRAFFIC: Section of 16 Avenue shutdown after dump truck, SUV collision

Collision occurred at 16 Avenue and 242nd Street

A close win for Langley golfer Danny Im

One-point victory in Juvenile Boys Division of Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour on weekend

Illicit dumping an expensive problem for Langley Township

Six incidents in three weeks have cost $60,000

COVID-19: 4 more deaths, 366 new cases in B.C. since Friday

A total of 8,208 people in B.C. have tested positive for COVID-19 since January

Public health officials urge Canadians to limit contacts again as COVID-19 cases rise

Canada has committed $1 billion to buy at least 154 million doses of vaccines from five different companies

Vancouver Island family overwhelmed with 14 Lab puppies

Litter may be one of the biggest ever

B.C. could be without a new leader for multiple weeks after Election Day: officials

More than 20K mail-in voting packages were requested within a day of B.C. election being called

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Neighbour’s quick actions save dogs and home in Chilliwack townhouse fire

Neighbour heard fire alarm and called 911 and rescued dogs from unit on fire

‘Ain’t no basic batch’: Kraft Dinner announces limited-edition pumpkin spice flavour

KD’s classic powdered cheese meets cinnamon and nutmeg

First full day of B.C.’s election campaign begins amid COVID-19 pandemic

B.C. Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson and the Green party’s Sonia Furstenau criticized John Horgan’s decision

Most Read