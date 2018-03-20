A disappointing end to a succesful season for TWU volleyball

Past teams have used tough losses to fuel championship runs, says Spartans coach

Trinity Western Spartans’ Adam Schriemer was named the U Sports player of the year. The fifth-year setter helped the Spartans earn silver at the national championships. Scott Stewart TWU Athletics photo

It was a successful season but a disappointing day.

Those were the thoughts of head coach Ben Josephson after his team came home from the U Sports men’s volleyball championships in Hamilton, Ont. with the silver medal.

The Spartans were gunning for a third consecutive Tantramar Trophy as national champs but fell 3-0 to the UBC Thunderbirds in the gold-medal match on Sunday at McMaster University’s Burridge Gymnasium.

TWU entered the tournament as the top-seed on the heels of a 22-2 regular season but one of those two losses was at the hands of the No. 3 seeded T-Birds.

“(UBC) played the perfect kind of style and performance that neutralized a lot of our strengths,” Josephson said. “The way they serve and the amount of pressure they put on from their service game, makes our offensive strengths much more difficult to pull off and I think they did a good job of that.”

To overcome the Thunderbirds service attack, Josephson said his squad needed to make great shots from the outside, but they just weren’t sharp enough to execute efficiently on that particular day.

UBC won 25-22, 25-18 and 27-25 to win their first national championship in 35 years.

The Spartans hit just .163 for the match and committed 20 errors. By comparison, they had 59 kills and 14 errors while hitting .441 in the semifinals and had 56 kills and 19 errors while hitting .416 in the quarter-finals.

Those matches were four-set victories over McMaster and Windsor, respectively.

“Frankly, with the exception of losing the national final, we kind of hit all our dreams goals this year, so from that perspective, it was really an incredible season,” Josephson said.

“But obviously that sting of not turning over that last game is the one that is bittersweet.

“It doesn’t put a damper on the season, but it is a hard pill to swallow.”

Pearson Eshenko, Eric Loeppky and Adam Schriemer were named tournament all-stars for TWU.

Schriemer — the team’s setter who quarterbacks the attack — also picked up the U Sports player of the year award earlier in the week.

Josephson describes his program in four-year cycles, and this was just year one, so he envisions great things to come for the program as they return the core of their team — Schriemer is one of just two fifth-year players — and get back another who missed the entire season with injury.

“Anytime this program has made national championship runs, it has been on the heels of battle scars and war wounds, so to speak, so this is how we are looking at this one,” he said.

“This might be the wound and the motivation and the scars that make us a little bit tougher for next year’s run.”


sports@langleytimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

TWU’s Jacob Kern stretches out to keep the ball in play during the U Sports men’s volleyball national championship game on Sunday. Scott Stewart TWU Athletics photo

Previous story
Aldergrove Blazers win in Aldergrove Arena’s final game
Next story
Thunderbirds soar to semifinals

Just Posted

VIDEO: Dashcam records near-miss by bad driver

Dash cam captures pickup truck illegally passing on highway shoulder in Langley

Aldergrove Blazers win in Aldergrove Arena’s final game

Aldergrove Bantam C2 Blazers won in the last ever ice hockey game in the old Aldergrove arena

Wire theft on the rise again in Langley City

As world price for copper rises, more incidents are being reported

A disappointing end to a succesful season for TWU volleyball

Past teams have used tough losses to fuel championship runs, says Spartans coach

Olympics spark rekindles Langley’s interest in curling

A series of open houses at the curling centre this week help introduce people to the sport.

Ottawa proposes restricted pot labels, packages

Packaging will include red stop sign with marijuana leaf and ‘THC’

Thunderbirds soar to semifinals

First time Fraser Valley squad has ever made BC Major Midget Hockey League final four

Well-known former B.C. radio personality and politician Barrie Clark dies

Clark remembered as a fair-minded ‘statesman,’ who always saw the big picture

Celebrate Easter with Aldergrove zoo critters

Greater Vancouver Zoo offers family fun this Easter weekend

Police officers injured in Trans Mountain pipeline arrests: RCMP

One suffered a head injury after being kicked, another hurt a knee, and a third hurt a hand

Horgan promises new school funding formula in B.C.

Premier addresses B.C. Teachers Federation AGM ahead of contract negotiations starting next year

Reader Photos: First day of spring around British Columbia

Our loyal viewers sent us some of their favourite Spring photos from all corners of the province

Five Canadian kids charged with making school threats

Police say online threats are on the rise

Not even Ellen DeGeneres can get Virtue, Moir to say they’re more than friends

Tessa Virtue, Scott Moir appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Tuesday

Most Read