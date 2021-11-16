LOSC members competed at the Odlum Brown Colleges Cup, considered the premium meet for Canadian university-level swimmers, at UBC Nov 6-7. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

LOSC members competed at the Odlum Brown Colleges Cup, considered the premium meet for Canadian university-level swimmers, at UBC Nov 6-7. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

A record-breaking showing by Langley swimmer

Competing against university-level swimmers, Katie Schroeder set new meet and club times

Langley Olympians Swim Club (LOSC) competitor Katie Schroeder won her event and set a new meet and club record in the 200 metre backstroke at the Odlum Brown Colleges Cup, considered considered the premium meet for Canadian university level swimmers.

Schroeder, 16, was one of seven LOSC members invited to take place in the Cup, as part of Team West, which is made up of swimmers who are not in university yet.

Held at the UBC Aquatic Centre on Saturday, Nov. 6 and Sunday, Nov. 7, the event hosted 240 swimmers from BC, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario.

There were 10 University teams in attendance including UBC, University of Calgary, University of Victoria and Simon Fraser University.

In winning the 200 metre backstroke, Schroeder set a best time of 2:08.22.

She broke two more Langley Olympians club records and placed second in the 100 metre backstroke with a best time of 1:00.27 and in the 50 metre Backstroke with a best time of 28.23. She also placed fourth in the 200m individual medley.

Teammate Leila Fack, 15, Placed first in the 50 metre freestyle and second in the 50 metre butterfly. She also placed fourth in the 100 and 200 metre metre freestyle events.

Madisen Jacques, 16, placed seventh in the 200 metre butterfly.

READ ALSO: Langley Olympians swimmer breaks two provincial records at Chilliwack meet

READ ALSO: Multiple wins for Langley Olympians swimmers at Surrey meet

Langley Olympians also had three alumni swimmers competing with UBC, Josie Field, Joshua Kim, and Hugh McNeill and one swimming with the University of Calgary, Demetra Sicoli.

UBC men’s team placed first, Calgary was second and University of Victoria placed third.

University of Calgary women’s team placed first, UBC was second and the Team West All-Star squad edged out UVic for third in the overall standings.

“The Langley Olympians Swim Club swimmers who swam as part of Team West are not university swimmers themselves yet but it is a great honor to be invited to complete at such a high caliber meet and is a great achievement to place when swimming against some of the best of Western Canada’s university-level swimmers, said LOSC coaches Brian Metcalfe and Zachary Haw.

Registration for LOSC continues at the Walnut Grove and W.C. Blair Pools. Call 604-532-5257 or visit www.langleyolympians.com for more details.

Is there more to the story? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

LangleySwimming

Previous story
VIDEO: Biggest Gil Martin tournament yet brings 16 teams to Langley
Next story
Langley Rams win Cullen Cup

Just Posted

Crews work to clear a mudslide between Lil’wat Place and Texas Creek Road near Lillooet on Hwy. 99. (BC Transportation)
Lower Mainland woman dead in Hwy. 99 landslide near Lillooet; search for others ongoing

Langley City’s Lore Wollf enjoys the fall view as seen from the grandstand at McLeod Athletic Park. He took this picture of the track and beyond while running stairs at the park located at 56th Avenue and 216th Street. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: View of track from on high

A car ended up submerged at the Fernridge mobile home park on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. The driver was helped to safety by Langley Township fire crews. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Driver rescued from submerged car in South Langley

In 2020, the Christmas in Williams Park light display in Langley was limited to six days due to COVID-19. This year, it will run for three weeks, but will still be a drive-through event. (Barbara Sharp/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley’s Christmas in Williams Park lights display will be a drive-through event again