A record-breaking showing by Langley swimmer

Langley Olympians Swim Club (LOSC) competitor Katie Schroeder won her event and set a new meet and club record in the 200 metre backstroke at the Odlum Brown Colleges Cup, considered considered the premium meet for Canadian university level swimmers.

Schroeder, 16, was one of seven LOSC members invited to take place in the Cup, as part of Team West, which is made up of swimmers who are not in university yet.

Held at the UBC Aquatic Centre on Saturday, Nov. 6 and Sunday, Nov. 7, the event hosted 240 swimmers from BC, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario.

There were 10 University teams in attendance including UBC, University of Calgary, University of Victoria and Simon Fraser University.

In winning the 200 metre backstroke, Schroeder set a best time of 2:08.22.

She broke two more Langley Olympians club records and placed second in the 100 metre backstroke with a best time of 1:00.27 and in the 50 metre Backstroke with a best time of 28.23. She also placed fourth in the 200m individual medley.

Teammate Leila Fack, 15, Placed first in the 50 metre freestyle and second in the 50 metre butterfly. She also placed fourth in the 100 and 200 metre metre freestyle events.

Madisen Jacques, 16, placed seventh in the 200 metre butterfly.

Langley Olympians also had three alumni swimmers competing with UBC, Josie Field, Joshua Kim, and Hugh McNeill and one swimming with the University of Calgary, Demetra Sicoli.

UBC men’s team placed first, Calgary was second and University of Victoria placed third.

University of Calgary women’s team placed first, UBC was second and the Team West All-Star squad edged out UVic for third in the overall standings.

“The Langley Olympians Swim Club swimmers who swam as part of Team West are not university swimmers themselves yet but it is a great honor to be invited to complete at such a high caliber meet and is a great achievement to place when swimming against some of the best of Western Canada’s university-level swimmers, said LOSC coaches Brian Metcalfe and Zachary Haw.

Registration for LOSC continues at the Walnut Grove and W.C. Blair Pools. Call 604-532-5257 or visit www.langleyolympians.com for more details.

