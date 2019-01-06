A record-setting streak for Trinity Western women’s volleyball team

No. 1-ranked Trinity Western University (TWU) women’s volleyball team has set a program record with their 14th straight win to start the season after beating Brandon 3-0 Saturday at the Healthy Living Centre.

The Spartans completed a weekend sweep with a convincing victory over the Bobcats to set the team’s all-time mark for consecutive wins to start a season. The winning streak betters the 13-game run TWU posted to start the 2015-16 season.

“I’m very proud of this group,” said TWU Head Coach Ryan Hofer.

“Getting through this weekend with a sweep is fantastic.”

TWU hit .234 on the night to Brandon’s .028, which included 25 kills to 22 errors on offence. The Spartans also out-dug the Bobcats 52-42 as a team to remain perfect on the season in conference play. With the loss, Brandon’s record falls to 3-11.

Including the preseason, the Spartans now have a perfect 23-0 record this season.

Micaylee Pucilowski paced the Spartans with 11 kills and seven digs while Hilary Howe put up 10 kills.

Fourth-year setter Brie King was outstanding for the second straight night, finishing just shy of a double-double with 29 assists and nine digs.

Mikaelyn Sych had a great game at the net putting up eight kills and five blocks while Avery Heppell wasn’t far behind with seven kills and five blocks.

Brandon was led by fifth-year left side Nikala Majewski’s double-double, which included a team-high 10 kills and 10 digs.

Spartans return to action Jan. 18-19 when they host Thompson Rivers.