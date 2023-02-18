A return from Surrey with many medals by LOSC

Swimmers did well at PSW Winter Invitational Swim Meet

Langley Olympian Swim Club (LOSC) athlete Katelyn Schroeder won gold twice, silver twice, and bronze once at the PSW Winter Invitational Swim Meet at the Grandview Heights Aquatic Centre in Surrey, with several teammates also taking home multiple medals.

Held Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 11-12, the event drew 250 swimmers, including 16 from LOSC.

Schroeder, 17, placed first in the 100m and 200m backstroke events, second in the 100m butterfly and in the 100m freestyle, and third in the 50m freestyle.

LOSC’s Alexia Morgans, 14, placed first in the 800m freestyle and again in the 200m butterfly.

Julia Strojnowska, 16, won both the 200m and 400m freestyle events.

Macey Larson, 15, won in the 200m breaststroke. She also placed second in the 400m individual medley and third in the 100m breaststroke.

Aidan Erickson, 17, placed first in the 400m freestyle and placed second in the 200m freestyle.

Alexandru Velicico, 14, placed second in the 200m backstroke and third in the 400m individual medley.

Yannick Morgans, 16, won the 1500m freestyle.

Jihoon Bae, 15, placed second in the 200m butterfly.

Next, the Provincial Championships that will be held in Victoria March 2-5.

Registration for Langley Olympians Swim Club is ongoing at the Walnut Grove and W.C. Blair Pools. Call 604-532-5257, email laoscadmin@telus.net or visit t www.langleyolympians.com for more details.

