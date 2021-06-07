Abbotsford AHL franchise officially lands in Pacific Division

AHL announces 68-game regular season for Abbotsford and the Pacific Division

The Abbotsford AHL franchise will play in the Pacific Division and have a 68-game schedule for 2021-22. (AHL photo)

Abbotsford hockey fans now officially know which teams are the divisional rivals of the new local American Hockey League franchise.

The AHL announced the Abbotsford franchise will be slotted in the Western Conference’s Pacific Division and will play 68 games in the 2021-22 regular season.

Abbotsford’s Pacific Division foes will consist of: the Bakersfield Condors (Edmonton Oilers affiliate), Colorado Eagles (Colorado Avalanche), Henderson Silver Knights (Vegas Golden Knights), Ontario Reign (Los Angeles Kings), San Diego Gulls (Anaheim Ducks), San Jose Barracuda (San Jose Sharks), Stockton Heat (Calgary Flames) and the Tuscon Roadrunners (Arizona Coyotes).

The AHL Board of Governors has approved a schedule unification plan that will see every team play 72 games beginning in 2022-23. Alignment and schedule lengths for 2021-22 have also been set. Details: https://t.co/RY25ya38VC pic.twitter.com/FFoKPfux0W — AHL Communications (@AHLPR) June 7, 2021

Teams in the Atlantic, North and Central Divisions will have the option of playing either 76 or 72 games in 2021-22. All teams will then play a 72-game regular season starting in 2022-23.

The full regular season schedule and postseason format for 2021-22 will be announced this summer. The season is expected to begin on Oct. 15.

RELATED: Abbotsford AHL team looking for a chief operating officer

abbotsfordhockey