The Abbotsford Canucks home opener is set for Oct. 22 against the Henderson Silver Knights. (Canucks Twitter photo)

Abbotsford Canucks announce home opener date

New American Hockey League team makes debut at Abbotsford Centre on Oct. 22

The debut of the Abbotsford Canucks has officially been set.

The new American Hockey League franchise drops the puck on its inaugural season on Friday, Oct. 22 when the Henderson Silver Knights (affiliate of the Vegas Golden Knights) come to the Abbotsford Centre.

The club made the announcement on social media on Wednesday (July 21) morning.

The Silver Knights finished the 2020-21 AHL season with a record of 25-13-0-1 and placed first in the Pacific division. Henderson advanced to the division finals in the playoffs, but lost 2-1 in a best-of-three series to the Bakersfield Condors (Edmonton Oilers affiliate).

The Abbotsford Canucks, who were known as the Utica Comets in 2020-21, finished with a record of 16-11-0-1 and placed fourth in the AHL’s North division. Playoffs were not played in the North division.

Abbotsford and Henderson will both play in the Pacific division starting this season.

The two teams have never met in an AHL regular season game, as the Silver Knights began play in the 2020-21 season.

