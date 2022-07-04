Abbotsford Canucks announce new head coach

Jeremy Colliton, shown here in an Oct. 24 game as the head coach of the Chicago Blackhawks, is the new head coach of the Abbotsford Canucks. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Nam Y. Huh)

The Abbotsford Canucks had a busy Canada Day, announcing changes to the coaching staff and several player signings on July 1.

Trent Cull is out as head coach of the Abbotsford Canucks and Jeremy Colliton is in.

Cull, who has been involved with the Canucks affiliate since 2017, is moving to a new role as an assistant coach with the Vancouver Canucks. His record as head coach in the AHL finishes for now at 161-116-6.

Colliton began the 2021-22 season as the head coach of the Chicago Blackhawks, but was fired after the team began the season at 1-9-2. He was the head coach in Chicago for most of 2018 to 2022 and compiled a record of 87-92-26. The team qualified for the playoffs once during his time behind the bench.

The 37-year-old also spent parts of two seasons as the head coach of the Blackhawks affiliate the Rockford Hogs and recorded a record of 46-31-11. He led that team to a an appearance in the third round of the playoffs in 2017-18.

Colliton played junior hockey with the Western Hockey League’s Prince Albert Raiders and was drafted by the New York Islanders in round two (58th overall) of the 2003 NHL Entry Draft. He went on to play 57 games with the Islanders and collected six points and 26 penalty minutes. He also played six seasons with the AHL’s Bridgeport Sound Tigers and scored 203 points in 326 games.

He retired in 2014 after lingering issues due to concussions.

Abbotsford Canucks general manager Ryan Johnson said he is excited for both Cull and Colliton.

“Trent Cull did an excellent job for us at the AHL level, and I am so happy to see him get this much deserved promotion,” said Johnson. “Bringing in Jeremy Colliton to build on the things we have started in Abbotsford is a huge win for the organization. Jeremy has a great head for the game, and I look forward to working with him this coming season.”

Vancouver Canucks announced today Mike Yeo and Trent Cull have been named Assistant Coaches with Vancouver. Jeremy Colliton will take over as Head Coach of the Abbotsford Canucks, while Brad Shaw will be leaving the organization. DETAILS | https://t.co/CSEeSJsttP pic.twitter.com/YHYaIPl4NW — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) July 1, 2022

In other Canucks news from Canada Day, the organization announced the signings of defenders Jack Rathbone and Noah Juulsen and forward Will Lockwood.

Rathbone agreed to two-year, one-way contract, which means his days in Abbotsford are done. He will make $750,000 this season and $950,000 in 2023-24. The 23-year-old had 40 points in 39 games in Abbotsford in 2021-22. He played nine games with Vancouver in 2021-22.

Jack Rathbone – D

Vancouver #Canucks

$850k x 2 years (1-way) extension 22-23: $750k

23-24: $950khttps://t.co/O5DpeWfjXu — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) July 1, 2022

Abbotsford’s Juulsen signed to a one-year, two-way contract and he will earn a pro-rated $750,000 in Vancouver and $250,000 in Abbotsford. He collected 16 points in 50 games in Abbotsford, and added two points in nine games in Vancover in 2021-22.

Noah Juulsen – D

Vancouver #Canucks

1 year / 2 way extension 22-23: $750k / $250khttps://t.co/vkguSxw8SX — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) July 1, 2022

Lockwood inked a one-year, two-way deal that will see him earn $750,000 in Vancouver and $125,000 in Abbotsford. Lockwood scored 25 points in 46 games in Abbotsford and also played 13 games with Vancouver in 2021-22.

William Lockwood – F

Vancouver #Canucks

1 year / 2 way extension 22-23: $750k / $125k ($150k guaranteed)https://t.co/YKGkG1ijJk — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) July 1, 2022

The next big event on the calendar for the organization is the NHL Entry Draft, which runs on Thursday (July 7) and Friday (July 8) in Montreal.

