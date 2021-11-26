Abbotsford Canucks announce Teddy Bear Toss as part of Season of Giving

Next six home games will see AHL team support several local charities hit hard by flooding

The Abbotsford Canucks have announced the Season of Giving promotion for the club’s next six games, which will help benefit local charities. (Abbotsford Canucks photo)

The Abbotsford Canucks have announced fans will get the chance to participate in a Teddy Bear Toss during the team’s game against the San Jose Barracudas on Saturday, Dec. 4.

It’s one of six upcoming games promoted by the American Hockey League club as part of the club’s Season of Giving, which will help support local Abbotsford charities.

The games on Nov. 30, Dec. 1, 4, 5, 22 and 23 will support BC Cancer Foundation – Abbotsford Children’s Program, Salvation Army Abbotsford, Archway Community Services Toys for Tots, Archway Food Bank of Abbotsford, Jumpstart Foundation Abbotsford and the BC Dairy Association.

The team will make a donation to each of these causes and will offer opportunities for fans to show their support.

“Our community has been devastated by the recent flooding and has faced a lot of adversity recently,” stated Abbotsford Canucks COO Rob Mullowney. “The people of the Fraser Valley are a resilient group, a community that supports each other. Our players and staff feel fortunate to work, live and play here. We want to do our part to help and to give our fans a place to come together.”

RELATED: Abbotsford Canucks games rescheduled due to local state of emergency

At each game during the team will recognize the local unsung heroes who have stepped up when our community needed them the most.

The Season of Giving schedule consists of:

Tuesday, Nov. 30 7 p.m. vs Ontario Reign: Hockey Fights Cancer night in support of BC Cancer Foundation – Abbotsford Children’s Program – a group program for families with children aged 5-12 who have a parent or close grandparent living with cancer. Fans are encouraged to complete a “I Fight For____” card upon entering the Abbotsford Centre for the game that night.

Wednesday, Dec. 1 7 p.m. vs Ontario Reign: Winter Accessories Drive in support of the Salvation Army Abbotsford. Fans are encouraged to bring toques, gloves, socks, hand and feet warmers and rain ponchos to the game and drop them in designated areas before entering the Abbotsford Centre.

Saturday, Dec. 4 7 p.m. vs San Jose Barracuda: Teddy Bear Toss in support of Archway Community Services Toys for Tots. Fans are encouraged to bring a new teddy bear or other new stuffed animal to the game.

Sunday, Dec. 5 4 p.m. vs San Jose Barracuda: Food Drive in support of Archway Food Bank of Abbotsford. Fans are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item to the game and drop it in a designated area before entering the Abbotsford Centre.

Wednesday, Dec. 22 7 p.m. vs Tucson Roadrunners: In support of the Jumpstart Foundation Abbotsford, fans can participate in the ‘Chuck a Puck’ game to have some fun and to raise funds so kids can play.

Thursday Dec. 23 4 p.m. vs Tucson Roadrunners: In support of the dairy industry that was so severely impacted by the recent flooding. Together with the BC Dairy Association fans are asked to come in a festive mood to help celebrate the industry and the incredible community that has rallied in support of each other.

During the season of giving, the #AbbyCanucks will recognize the heroes who stepped up when our community needed them. We will make a donation to these deserving causes and will offer opportunities for fans to show their support 💚 MORE INFORMATION ➡️https://t.co/hk6ZoTblHq pic.twitter.com/sw2PYLrgPt — Abbotsford Canucks (@abbycanucks) November 26, 2021

#AbbyStrongabbotsfordBreaking NewsCanucks