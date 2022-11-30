Abbotsford Canucks complete sweep of Bakersfield Condors

Surrey loomed large at the Abbotsford Centre on Wednesday (Nov. 30) night.

Michael Regush, a Surrey product and former Semiahmoo Minor Hockey Association player, scored the game’s winning goal at 12:19 of the third period to help the Abbotsford Canucks edge the Bakersfield Condors 4-3.

The goal was the second American Hockey League marker in Regush’s career and helped the Canucks complete a much needed sweep over the Condors.

Surrey's Regush makes it 4-3, great work by Arseneau to set him up pic.twitter.com/fCvCl6Yhcn — Ben Lypka (@BenLypka) December 1, 2022

But the game nearly got away from Abbotsford in the second period, as the Condors got two late goals in the second period to take a 3-2 despite being outplayed for the majority of the game.

Abbotsford assistant captain John Stevens started the comeback with a shorthanded breakaway goal at 3:41 of the third to tie the game at three before Regush buried a shot past Condors goalie Olivier Rodrigue to put the Canucks up for good.

John Stevens and short-handed goals go together like John Stevens and scoring any type of goal 🤩 pic.twitter.com/ZKw3uLkTuf — Abbotsford Canucks (@abbycanucks) December 1, 2022

Great effort from Stevens earns a shorthanded goal, 3-3 game pic.twitter.com/UpqN0YCGYz — Ben Lypka (@BenLypka) December 1, 2022

The two teams traded goals in the first period, as Bakersfield’s Ty Tullio scored on the first shot fired at Canucks goalie Collin Delia at 2:25 of the first. The red-hot Christian Wolanin then tied the game up at 10:45 and also established a new Canucks franchise record with a point in his 10th consecutive game. Abbotsford outshot Bakersfield 13-8 in the first, but the game was knotted at one.

Wolanin sets a new franchise-record with points in his 10th straight game. Nice set-up from Bains pic.twitter.com/XRkAxbz2sS — Ben Lypka (@BenLypka) December 1, 2022

Will Lockwood put the Canucks up 2-1 with a power play goal at 13:59 of the second. Wolanin drew an assist on the goal, which was Lockwood’s seventh this season. The Condors got goals from Dino Kambeitz and Xavier Bourgault to take a 3-2 into the third before the Abbotsford comeback occurred.

Lockwood on the PP makes it 2-1, love that little fake by Wolanin. Canucks have been all over Condors this period pic.twitter.com/BW3RmBbKjW — Ben Lypka (@BenLypka) December 1, 2022

The Canucks outshot the Condors 37-19 in the game and Wolanin was the lone player with a multi-point game. He leads the Canucks with 19 points in 18 games this season. Phil Di Giuseppe, back in Abbotsford after a short stint in Vancouver, led all players with eight shots on goal.

The win bumps the Canuck record to 9-7-1-1. The pair of wins over Bakersfield is the first time this season that the Canucks have swept a team at home.

Next up for the Canucks is the annual Teddy Bear Toss game against the Laval Rocket on Saturday (Dec. 3). The two teams meet again on Sunday (Dec. 4). The home stand continues with games against the Manitoba Moose on Dec. 9 and 10.

2⃣ wins in 2⃣ nights for the fellas 😏 pic.twitter.com/d0jgg1Zl5Z — Abbotsford Canucks (@abbycanucks) December 1, 2022

