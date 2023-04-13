Abbotsford Canucks defenceman Christian Wolanin named AHL all-star

Abbotsford Canucks defenceman Christian Wolanin has been named an American Hockey League first team all-star.

Wolanin is the first-ever member of the Abbotsford Canucks to receive all-star honours.

The AHL announced the year-end first and second team all-star squads on Thursday (April 12).

Wolanin has had an excellent first season in Abbotsford and has also spent time, including the past few months, with the Vancouver Canucks.

In Abbotsford he was an integral part of the team’s power play and has collected 55 points in 49 games in AHL action. It was a true breakout offensive season for Wolanin, as his previous AHL career scoring high was 31 points with the Belleville Senators in 2018-19.

One of the highlights of his season was a four-assist performance on Dec. 4 against the Laval Rocket. He also represented the Abbotsford Canucks at the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic event – the first player ever to do so.

His 49 assists still rank fourth in the AHL, despite him not suiting up since Feb. 15. Wolanin still leads Abbotsford in points and assists and also ranks third on the team in plus/minus at +12.

His strong play in Abbotsford earned him a call up to Vancouver on Feb. 18 and he has gone on to play 16 games and recorded three assists. Wolanin has not dressed for Vancouver since March 23 after suffering what the team is calling a lower body injury.

He was papered down to Abbotsford on March 3, meaning he will be eligible to rejoin the AHL team for the playoffs. Abbotsford’s first round playoff series is set for April 19, 21 and 23 (if necessary).

Wolanin was signed to a one-year contract by the Canucks on July 14, 2022 and then re-signed with the organization on a two-year deal on March 23.

