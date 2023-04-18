Abbotsford Canucks defenceman Christian Wolanin has won the Eddie Shore Award as the AHL’s most outstanding defenceman. (Abbotsford Canucks photo)

Abbotsford Canucks defenceman Christian Wolanin has won the Eddie Shore Award as the AHL’s most outstanding defenceman. (Abbotsford Canucks photo)

Abbotsford Canucks defenceman Christian Wolanin wins Eddie Shore Award

Wolanin recognized as the AHL’s most outstanding defenceman for the 2022-23 season

Abbotsford Canucks defenceman Christian Wolanin has been named the 2022-23 winner of the Eddie Shore Award as the American Hockey League’s most outstanding defenceman.

The AHL revealed the winner on Tuesday (April 18) and the award was voted on by coaches, players and members of the media in each of the league’s 32 cities.

Wolanin is the first-ever member of the Abbotsford Canucks to receive a year-end award. He was also named an AHL first team all-star last week.

Wolanin had an excellent first season in Abbotsford and has also spent time, including the past few months, with the Vancouver Canucks. He has not played in Abbotsford since Feb. 15.

In Abbotsford he was an integral part of the team’s power play and collected 55 points in 49 games to lead all defenceman in scoring. It was a true breakout offensive season for Wolanin, as his previous AHL career scoring high was 31 points with the Belleville Senators in 2018-19.

His 1.12 points-per-game average was the highest by a defenseman playing at least half of his team’s games since John Slaney (1.22) in 1999-2000, and he was the first defenseman since Ron Wilson in 1979-80 to average at least one assist per game.

Wolanin had a 13-game scoring streak from Nov. 10 to Dec. 9, matching the longest by an AHL blueliner in the last 15 years, and also finished with a career-best plus/minus rating of plus-12.

One of the highlights of his season was a four-assist performance on Dec. 4 against the Laval Rocket. He also represented the Abbotsford Canucks at the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic event – the first player ever to do so.

Wolanin last dressed for Vancouver on March 23 after suffering what the team is calling a lower body injury. He did clear waivers over the weekend and is eligible to play for Abbotsford in the playoffs if he is deemed healthy. Abbotsford’s first round playoff series against the Bakersfield Condors is set for April 19, 21 and 23 (if necessary) at the Abbotsford Centre.

Wolanin was signed to a one-year contract by the Canucks on July 14, 2022 and then re-signed with the organization on a two-year deal on March 23.

RELATED: Goalie Arturs Silovs named Abbotsford Canucks most valuable player

abbotsfordBreaking NewsCanuckshockey

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
THE MOJ: Pay attention, here’s how round 1 of the NHL playoffs will unfold
Next story
Okanagan coach collects provincial honour

Just Posted

Devanshi Vyas, 24-year-old Langley resident, won Miss International America Petite. (MK Photography by Mamta/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley resident crowned Miss International America Petite

Jesper Vikman stopped 62 of 67 shots as the Vancouver Giants sent game 4 in their best-of-seven into overtime, only to have the Kamloops Blazers score to win 5-4 on Thursday night, April 6 at the Langley Events Centre. Vikman (Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Advance Times)
LETTER: Longtime season ticket holder wowed by Langley-based Giants season

Jacob and Noah St. Jean of Langley are part of the Forces Unknown team in Texas this week to compete in a world robotic championship. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Domo Arigato, Langley brothers roboto

Diane Lee, left, will be one of the friends and supporters walking with Guy Black as he undertakes a walk connecting Langley’s Gapyeong memorial to the actual site of the Battle of Kapyong in South Korea. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Historian’s walk connects Langley to site of Canadian battle in South Korea