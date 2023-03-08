Danila Klimovich and the Abbotsford Canucks muscled their way to a 3-2 overtime win over the Manitoba Moose on Wednesday (March 8). (Abbotsford Canucks photo)

Danila Klimovich and the Abbotsford Canucks muscled their way to a 3-2 overtime win over the Manitoba Moose on Wednesday (March 8). (Abbotsford Canucks photo)

Abbotsford Canucks earn 3-2 overtime win over Manitoba Moose

Forward Kyle Rau scores the overtime winner, Nils Höglander adds his 12th

The Abbotsford Canucks got back on the winning track on Wednesday (March 8) earning a 3-2 overtime win over the Manitoba Moose on home ice.

A scoreless first period saw both teams record eight shots on goal, and it was Nils Höglander who broke the game open with his 12th goal on the season at 1:21 of the second.

The spectacular goal saw Justin Dowling and Kyle Rau break out in a two-on-one and Höglander rushing to join them. He received a quick pass from Rau to beat Moose goalie Oskari Salminen.

The Dowling-Höglander-Rau line was buzzing all night and had a combined 10 shots on goal.

The lead was relatively short-lived, as Manitoba’s Leon Gawanke evened the game up on the power play. Abbotsford regained the late at 17:53 when defenceman Jett Woo fooled Salminen with a long shot from the point. Abbotsford outshot Manitoba 13-7 in the period.

Manitoba knotted the game back up just 53 seconds into the third when Wyatt Bongiovanni beat Canucks goalie Arturs Silovs. Shots were an even 7-7 in the third.

Overtime saw Canucks forward Tristen Nielsen get high-sticked and draw a penalty and Rau slammed home a rebound at 3:12 of the extra frame to win the game. Nielsen and Woo picked up the helpers.

Silovs made 20 saves in the win, which was his first win in the AHL since Feb. 11. He’s spent much of the past few weeks in Vancouver. Dowling led all Canucks with six shots on goal.

Abbotsford’s record now sits at 32-21-2-3 and they remain in third place in the Pacific Division. But they now have a crucial two-game series at home against the fourth place Colorado Eagles. The Canucks host the Eagles on Saturday (March 11) at 7 pm. and then Sunday (March 12) at 4 p.m.

Abbotsford’s magic number to clinch a playoff spot is now down to 17 after tonight’s win.

After the Colorado series is another important two-game set against the fifth place Ontario Reign. The Canucks host Ontario on March 17 and 18.

RELATED: Abbotsford Canucks edged 4-3 by Manitoba Moose

