Abbotsford Canucks forwards Linus Karlsson (left) and Yushiroh Hirano attack the Henderson Silver Knights net on Thursday (Nov. 10). (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

Abbotsford Canucks forwards Linus Karlsson (left) and Yushiroh Hirano attack the Henderson Silver Knights net on Thursday (Nov. 10). (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

Abbotsford Canucks edge Henderson Silver Knights 2-1

Goals from Brady Keeper and John Stevens, great goaltending from Arturs Silovs seals win

A strong defensive performance and excellent goaltending from Arturs Silovs led to a 2-1 win for the Abbotsford Canucks over the Henderson Silver Knights at the Abbotsford Centre on Thursday (Nov. 10).

Silovs stopped 30 shots and the only goal he allowed was a breakaway chance by Jonas Rondbjerg in the second period.

That goal put the Silver Knights up 1-0 at 5:02, but it was Canucks defenceman Brady Keeper who tied the game up at 13:36 with a shot from the point.

John Stevens scored the lone goal of the third period and the eventual game winner at 10:16 to earn the win for Abbotsford.

Power play opportunities were few and far between in the game, as Abbotsford had only one and Henderson had three. The Silver Knights outshot the Canucks 31-30 in the game. Stevens led all players with six shots on goal.

Keeper’s goal was an important one and marked just the fourth goal by an Abbotsford Canucks defenceman this season. The duo of Keeper and Christian Wolanin had a great game and finished at +2.

The 30 saves by Silovs were the most he’s had this season and his record improved to 3-2-1.

The win bumped the Canucks record to 5-3-0-1 on the season and they rank fifth in the Pacific Division. Henderson falls to 2-10 and they are in 10th place in the Pacific.

The two teams meet again on Saturday (Nov. 12) for the second annual “Country Night”. The game features live music performances, $5 Budweiser beers and player autographs following the game.

For more information, visit abbotsford.canucks.com.

RELATED: Abbotsford Canucks power play power outage leads to 3-1 loss to Coachella Valley

abbotsfordBreaking NewsCanuckshockey

 

Thursday was Salute to Service night at the Abbotsford Centre. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

Thursday was Salute to Service night at the Abbotsford Centre. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

Abbotsford’s Noah Juulsen carries the puck against Henderson. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

Abbotsford’s Noah Juulsen carries the puck against Henderson. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Langley’s Woo Kim Warriors Taekwondo team harvests 45 medals in Oregon

Just Posted

Seasonal supervisor Doug Grande was part of the team from Cobra Electric that installed Remembrance Day banners around Fort Langley recently. (Richard Jewer/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
LETTER: Installer moved by stories behind Fort Langley banners

Send details about Langley community events and groups to datebook@langleyadvancetimes.com. (Black Press Media files)
COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Lots to do around Langley

John Swityk at age 97 in 2018 at a Langley Remembrance Day event. The D-Day veteran turned 100 last year. (Langley Advance Times files)
In Our View: From memory into history

Emma Hazelton, 7 sold holiday decorations at the annual Langley Meadows craft fair, which took place at the Langley Meadows Community School on Saturday, Nov. 5. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)
Langley group brings young and adult vendors under one roof