Abbotsford’s John Stevens and Chase Wouters celebrate a goal on Saturday (Feb. 12). (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Abbotsford’s John Stevens and Chase Wouters celebrate a goal on Saturday (Feb. 12). (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Abbotsford Canucks extend win streak to four

Canucks down Manitoba Moose 5-2 on Saturday, unbeaten in four games

The Abbotsford Canucks offensive surge continued on Saturday (Feb. 12), as the club scored five or more goals for the fourth straight game in a 5-2 win over the Manitoba Moose.

Not surprisingly, the Canucks are now riding a four-game win streak and as a result have the teams above them in the Pacific Division in their crosshairs.

Defenceman Jack Rathbone continued his strong play in Abbotsford this month and opened the scoring at 2:03. John Stevens made it 2-0 at 6:53 and the Canucks didn’t really look back from there.

Chase Wouters scored at 2:11 of the second, but Manitoba broke Michael DiPietro’s shutout bid at 9:06 of the second when Matt Alfaro lit the lamp. Stevens scored his second of the game and 10th this season to make it 4-1 after 40 minutes.

The teams traded goals in the third, with Phil Di Giuseppe also scoring his 10th on a empty net goal late.

Stevens had a four-point night, something he’s never accomplished as a pro and both Rathbone and Wouters had two-point evenings. Di Giuseppe led all Canucks with four shots on goal, but Abbotsford was outshot 21-19. DiPietro’s record is slowly climbing close to .500 and he recorded his sixth win this season.

Saturday’s win comes off a huge 8-2 win over the Moose on Friday (Feb. 11). Sheldon Dries exploded for four goals, while Nic Petan added two. Both Rathbone and Di Giuseppe also tallied. Will Lockwood, the debuting Justin Dowling and Matt Murphy all had three assists.

Spencer Martin made 26 saves to earn his eighth win.

Manitoba is one of the top teams in the American Hockey League’s Central Division and Canucks head coach Trent Cull said the pair of victories is encouraging.

“It’s always good for us to see that we can compete with the best teams in the league and we’re right there,” he said. “So it’s been good and I’ve liked the way we’ve played.”

Cull said Dowling, who was sent to Abbotsford from Vancouver before Friday, has been a good fit.

“I really love the way that line played last night,” he said. “He’s a high-end skill guy you can see it’s almost like a game moving in slow motion for him. I have to make sure I’m cracking the whip on those guys and keeping them going and working as hard as possible but he’s a hockey smart guy and he knows what’s going and picks things up quickly.”

The Canucks are kind of stuck in sixth place at the moment, and are eight points ahead of seventh and eight points behind sixth. Cull said he is happy as long as his team is trending in a positive direction.

“We’re like the tortoise and the hare,” he said, comparing the team to a popular fable. “We’ve gone through a lot of stuff here and I feel we’re like this slow moving turtle and as long as we keep going the right direction and doing the right things.”

Abbotsford is also now a perfect 4-0 when wearing green jerseys at home.

The Canucks record now moves to 19-15-3-1 and they are locked in sixth place in the Pacific Division. The team now hits the road for a game on Wednesday (Feb. 16) against the Bakersfield Condors. They then play games on Saturday (Feb. 19) and Sunday (Feb. 20) vs. the Colorado Eagles in the Centennial State.

Attendance for Saturday was 3,492, which is impressive considering that the Vancouver Canucks were playing the Toronto Maple Leafs at Rogers Arena.

The next home games for Abbotsford may be played under no capacity restrictions, as it’s believed that the B.C. provincial government may lift arena restrictions in the coming weeks.

Abbotsford hosts the Stockton Heat for games on Feb. 25 and 27 to close out the month.

RELATED: Abbotsford Canucks blank Tucson Roadrunners

abbotsfordCanuckshockey

 

Abbotsford’s Justin Dowling battles off the face-off. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Abbotsford’s Justin Dowling battles off the face-off. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Abbotsford’s Will Lockwood avoids a check during AHL action on Saturday (Feb. 12). (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Abbotsford’s Will Lockwood avoids a check during AHL action on Saturday (Feb. 12). (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Previous story
Thatcher Demko makes 51 saves as Canucks trip visiting Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2

Just Posted

Langley birdwatcher and photographer John Gordon took this picture of a Townsend’s Warbler. (John Gordon/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Volunteers invited to join upcoming bird count

Jodi Steeves is a local realtor who has sponsored multiple charity events and contests for kids in the past. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Local realtor sponsors business contest for Aldergrove kids

Two people were attacked and killed on this Langley City street in 2001. The man responsible has been denied parole after saying ‘they’re dead, everybody dies, get over it.’ (file)
Man who murdered couple in Langley City denied parole after saying ‘get over it’

Critter Care was notified about the injured beaver at 4:45 p.m. on Feb. 9. The society dispatched a rescue team immediately and spent more than four hours on site. The beaver died on the morning of Feb. 11 as the fuel had ingested into her skin. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Diesel-soaked beaver dies despite rescue effort by Langley’s Critter Care