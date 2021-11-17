Abbotsford Canucks games rescheduled due to local state of emergency

The Abbotsford Canucks have rescheduled games due to the local state of emergency related to flooding.

The Abbotsford Canucks have announced that their games against the Bakersfield Condors originally scheduled for Friday (Nov. 19) and Sunday (Nov. 21) have been rescheduled due to the local state of emergency caused by flooding in Abbotsford.

The games have been rescheduled to Wednesday, Jan. 5 and Monday, Jan. 10.

“Our thoughts go out to everyone impacted by the extreme flooding and emergency conditions in the past few days,” stated Rob Mullowney, Chief Operating Officer of the Abbotsford Canucks in a press release. “We live and work in this community and we are tremendously grateful for all of the front-line emergency personnel who have helped ensure the safety of everyone. Safety is our top priority, and we will stay in contact with the City of Abbotsford and local authorities to extend our support wherever it is needed given the extraordinary circumstances our community is facing.”

Tickets for this weekend’s games will remain valid and can be used for the rescheduled dates.

The team’s next scheduled games occur on Nov. 26 and 27, when the club travels to Arizona to take on the Tucson Roadrunners. The next home game is set for Tuesday, Nov. 30 when the Ontario Reign come to Abbotsford.

RELATED: Abbotsford Canucks take three of four points from San Jose

abbotsfordCanuckshockey