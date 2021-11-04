The Abbotsford Canucks will be hosting a Diwali Night on Friday, Nov. 12. (Abbotsford Canucks photo)

The Abbotsford Canucks will be hosting a Diwali Night on Friday, Nov. 12. (Abbotsford Canucks photo)

Abbotsford Canucks hosting Diwali Night

American Hockey League team celebrating Diwali on Friday, Nov. 12

The Abbotsford Canucks have announced they will be celebrating Diwali Night on Friday, Nov. 12 when they host the San Jose Barracudas.

According to a press release, Diwali Night will highlight a variety of local South Asian cultural elements, artists, and activations throughout the evening.

The crew from Hockey Night in Canada Punjabi will be in attendance at Abbotsford Centre. International Bhangra DJ and producer, DJ Heer will be performing pre-game and during intermissions. The South Asian musician from Abbotsford also hosts the Simply Bhangra Radio Show and works as a journalist for Simply Bhangra.

Other highlights include:

  • Performances by Bhangra dancers and Dhol drummers from Abbotsford Arts Academy throughout the night
  • Kirti Arneja will sing the national anthems
  • Ceremonial puck drop featuring prominent members of the local south Asian community
  • Diwali décor throughout Abbotsford Centre
  • Get a photo with FIN. The Vancouver Canucks mascot will be on hand to celebrate Diwali with Abby fans
  • Special Diwali-themed photobooth in Section 101 on the concourse at Abbotsford Centre

The event is presented by Nanak Foods and Sher Atta. Face-off is set for 7 p.m.

RELATED: Vancouver Canucks recall Hamonic, send Rathbone to Abbotsford

abbotsfordCanuckshockey

Previous story
A signing, a home field win, a shutout and a close second in the standings

Just Posted

Photo: CFSEU
6 people facing 27 total charges following Brothers Keepers gang investigation

Walnut Grove Secondary was evacuated the morning of Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, after a small fire in a washroom. (Apple Maps screen grab)
Washroom fire clears Langley high school

FILE – B.C. Premier John Horgan speaks in Vancouver, on Thursday, September 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. Premier John Horgan diagnosed with cancer following throat biopsy

Langley’s Jaidyn Jackson has signed with Trinity Western University Spartans soccer. (twu)
A signing, a home field win, a shutout and a close second in the standings