Phil Di Giuseppe (right) has rejoined the Abbotsford Canucks for the upcoming California trip. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Abbotsford Canucks in California, Saturday’s game streaming for free

AHL team takes on San Diego tonight and tomorrow, battles Ontario on Monday

The Abbotsford Canucks are in California for three games over the next four days.

The American Hockey League club travels to San Diego for games against the Gulls tonight (Friday) and tomorrow (Saturday), and then head to Ontario to battle the Reign on Monday (Jan. 17).

Saturday’s game can be seen free on AHL TV. It’s part of a freeview day offered by the league’s streaming service. More information can be found at watchtheahl.com.

The team on the screen will look somewhat different than the club fans saw drop three games to the Bakersfield Condors last week.

Both goalie Spencer Martin and forward Sheldon Rempal were assigned to the Vancouver Canucks taxi squad on Jan. 8, and thus are not available for this trip. Martin has been Abbotsford’s most consistent goalie this season, while Rempal ranks second in team scoring.

Rejoining the team for the California trip are forwards Phil Di Giuseppe and Nic Petan. The pair have spent time in Abbotsford and Vancouver this season. Di Giuseppe is third in scoring in Abbotsford with 16 points in 19 games. Petan is fourth, collecting 15 points in 14 games.

Also on the trip is defenceman Jack Rathbone. The 2017 Vancouver fourth round pick has been dealing with injuries and has not seen AHL game action since Dec. 5.

All of the PTO players that Abbotsford recently signed, including Keltie Jeri-Leon, Garrett Johnston, Nicholas Guay, Yushiroh Hirano and Brandon Cutler could also see game action on the trip.

Tonight and tomorrow’s games both occur at 7 p.m., while Monday’s gets going at 3 p.m.

The team is scheduled to then host the Gulls at the Abbotsford Centre on Jan. 22 and 23.

