Abbotsford’s Karen-Lee Batten performed at the Abbotsford Canucks home opener on Oct. 22. The team is now looking for other talent to perform the anthem. (Abbotsford Canucks photo)

Abbotsford Canucks looking for anthem singers

Hockey team makes the call out on social media for those interested

The Abbotsford Canucks are looking for anthem singers.

The American Hockey League club made the call out for singers looking to perform the American and/or Canadian anthem in front of thousands of fans before Canucks home games inside the Abbotsford Centre.

The team is asking for those interested to fill out this form and also send a video of the candidate singing his or her anthem(s) of choice.

The first two home games have seen local talents Karen-Lee Batten and Cambree Lovesy belt out the anthems.

