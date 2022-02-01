The Abbotsford Canucks will be wearing green at home for the remainder of the regular season.

The Abbotsford Canucks will be wearing green at home for the remainder of the regular season.

Abbotsford Canucks move to wearing green at home

AHL team will switch from white to green starting on Feb. 7 as per AHL rule

Home games for the Abbotsford Canucks will turn from white to green starting on Feb. 7.

Like every other American Hockey League team, the Canucks will make the switch from light to dark colours for the remainder of the regular season.

The move is a result of a 2016 rule implemented by the AHL which states – Teams will wear light jerseys at home until the Christmas break, and dark jerseys at home after the Christmas break.

The idea is to change up the look during the season and give fans the opportunity to see both jersey styles in action.

The Canucks will wear the green jerseys for the season’s last 16 games starting on Feb. 7.

The team returns to action for home games on Thursday (Feb. 3) and Friday (Feb. 4) against the Stockton Heat.

RELATED: Abbotsford Canucks earn split in Manitoba

abbotsfordCanuckshockey

Previous story
Canadian Olympic Committee to explore feasibility of Indigenous-led 2030 Games in B.C.

Just Posted

Nadja Moritz, Marcel Sachse and daughter Lily Sachse-Moritz live at Pinch of Soil Farm in South Langley. (Langley Advance Times files)
Ideas that make Langley farms more sustainable could get some green

Ernie Jantzen, founder of Clothes2U is a retired marketing professional. He has organized multiple clothing drives in Surrey, Mission, Abbotsford, Chilliwack, and Langley since 2002. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Aldergrove man hopes to expand his non profit

Metro Vancouver’s board of directors voted Friday (Jan. 28) to send a proposal to develop South Campbell Heights lands for employment back to Metro staff for discussion of concerns that have been raised. (File photo/City of Surrey graphic)
Disappointment, elation, as South Campbell Heights proposal paused by Metro board

Langley RCMP are looking for suspects in a recent hit and run and dangerous driving incident. (Langley Advance Times files)
Mustang passenger smashed liquor bottle on Langley RCMP vehicle’s hood