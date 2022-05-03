Spencer Martin was unable to stop everything, as the Bakersfield Condors defeated the Abbotsford Canucks 2-1 in overtime in game one on Tuesday (May 3), Game two, which is now a must-win for the Canucks, occurs on Wednesday (May 4). (Bakersfield Condors photo)

Spencer Martin was unable to stop everything, as the Bakersfield Condors defeated the Abbotsford Canucks 2-1 in overtime in game one on Tuesday (May 3), Game two, which is now a must-win for the Canucks, occurs on Wednesday (May 4). (Bakersfield Condors photo)

Abbotsford Canucks open playoffs with 2-1 overtime loss to Bakersfield

Canucks now on brink of elimination in best-of-three series, game two is Wednesday night

Spencer Martin nearly did exactly what he did so many times in the regular season – completely steal a game for the Abbotsford Canucks, and he was 30 seconds away from doing so before the Condors finally solved his riddle.

Trailing 1-0 after a third period goal by Vasily Podkolzin, Condors star Seth Griffith ripped home the tying goal in the game’s final minute with the Bakersfield goalie on the bench.

The Condors then took advantage of a rare overtime power play and Tim Schaller perfectly set up a streaking James Hamblin for a goal and a 1-0 series lead.

It was a game that Abbotsford may not have deserved to be in by the time the third period rolled around. Bakersfield outshot the Canucks 20-7 in the first and 11-6 in the second before Abbotsford turned it on in the third.

Martin faced a dizzying 47 shots in the game, while Abbotsford fired 31 at Condors goalie Stuart Skinner, who put in a strong game of his own. But it was Martin’s incredible play, particularly in the first and second that kept the Canucks in the game and gave them a chance to win.

Nic Petan led all Canucks with five shots on goal and both John Stevens and Guillaume Brisebois recorded four.

Abbotsford is now on the brink of elimination and face a must-win situation tomorrow (Wednesday) at 7 p.m. A loss by the Canucks and the Condors win the series and move on.

Visit abbynews.com for more as the Canucks try to stave off elimination and extend the series to game three.

RELATED: Abbotsford Canucks vs. Bakersfield Condors first round series preview

abbotsfordCanuckshockey

Previous story
Vancouver Canucks have June 1 deadline to re-sign coach Bruce Boudreau

Just Posted

Shari Ulrich and Cindy Fairbank will be performing live at Langley’s Bez Arts Hub on Friday, May 6. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley arts hub welcomes Juno-award winner musician

Marko Zolotarov, a Trinity Western University student from the Ukraine, spoke about his experience of the war shortly after he returned to Canada. The Langley university has raised $136,772 to expand scholarships and aid for TWU students whose lives have been disrupted by war and global conflicts (TWU/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley’s Trinity Western University raises $137,000 to assist students displaced by war and global conflicts

Nanaimo Clippers goalie Cooper Black makes a save with help from teammate Andrew Noel as Langley Rivermen Riley Wallack and Max Bulawka go to the net during Game 2 of the B.C. Hockey League’s Coastal final playoff series Saturday, April 30, at Frank Crane Arena. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)
VIDEO: Langley Rivermen down two in series against Nanaimo Clippers

An estimated 500 people took part in the 60th annual Langley Walk on Sunday, May 1. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
500 take part in Langley Walk