Brady Keeper (right) and the returning Vincent Arseneau led the Abbotsford Canucks to 3-2 win over the Laval Rocket on Wednesday (Nov. 25). (Abbotsford Canucks photo)

Abbotsford Canucks post second straight win on the road

Canucks edge Laval Rocket 3-2, next travel to Calgary to battle the Wranglers

The Abbotsford Canucks have now won two straight games on the road for the second time this season after edging the Laval Rocket 3-2 on Wednesday (Nov. 23).

Abbotsford was powered by a three-goal second period and managed to hold off a late push by the Rocket.

Canucks defenceman Guillaume Brisebois scored his first on the season to open the scoring at 26 seconds of the first period, but Laval’s Justin Barron responded 124 seconds later to tie the game up.

Will Lockwood then tallied his sixth goal this season after redirecting a point shot from Christian Wolanin on the power play at 9:01. Lane Pederson then collected his team leading seventh goal late in the second to put Abbotsford up 3-1.

Laval threatened to come back late after Peter Abbandonato scored at 15:12 of the third, but Canucks goalie Collin Delia held the fort. Delia had one of his better games on the season and made 25 saves to earn the win – his fourth this season.

Kyle Rau led all Canucks with seven shots and Phil Di Giuseppe added four.

Abbotsford’s record improves to 7-6-0-1 with the victory.

The Canucks remain on the road and next travel to Calgary to battle the Wranglers on Friday (Nov. 25) and Sunday (Nov. 27). They return home on Nov. 29 when they host the Bakersfield Condors.

abbotsford Canucks hockey

