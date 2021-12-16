Devante Stephens (left) celebrates Spencer Martin’s shutout on Wednesday. (Abbotsford Canucks photo)

Devante Stephens (left) celebrates Spencer Martin’s shutout on Wednesday. (Abbotsford Canucks photo)

Abbotsford Canucks record second-ever shutout

Canucks blank San Diego Gulls 4-0, Spencer Martin makes 23 saves in win

The Abbotsford Canucks got back on the winning track on Wednesday (Dec. 15), blanking the San Diego Gulls 4-0 to earn the franchise’s second ever shutout win.

The club is now 4-2 this month and Wednesday’s win saw starting goalie Spencer Martin make 23 saves in the win.

Sheldon Rempal opened the scoring at 3:27 of the first and Sheldon Dries added his American Hockey League-leading 13th goal at 13:10 to put Abbotsford up 2-0 after 20 minutes.

Wednesday was also a notable performance for rookie Danila Klimovich, who returned to the lineup after being scratched on Sunday (Dec. 12) against the San Jose Barracuda. Klimovich scored his third goal this season in the second period, and also added an assist on Dries goal.

Rempal added his second goal of the game in the third period to make it a 4-0 final.

Abbotsford outshot San Diego 28-23 and were also a perfect three-for-three on the penalty kill.

With the Canucks rotating three goalies, Martin said it’s a matter of playing well when you’re called upon and helping the team earn the win.

“All three of us (goalies) want to be in there and get as much playing time as we can,” he said after the game. “But at the end of the day, we are all on the same team and pulling in the same direction. We all need to be playing well for this team to be successful.”

The road trip continues for the club, as they head to Nevada to take on the Henderson Silver Knights on Saturday (Dec. 18) and Sunday (Dec. 18). They return to the Abbotsford Centre to take on the Tucson Roadrunners for games on Dec. 22 and 23 before the holiday break.

The Canucks record now sits at 9-8-2-1 and they currently sit in fourth place in the AHL’s Pacific Division.

In other Abbotsford Canucks news, forward Phil Di Giuseppe was called up to Vancouver earlier this week. He has collected 16 points in 19 games in Abbotsford.

RELATED: Abbotsford Canucks earn split in San Jose

With files from: Brian Helberg, Abbotsford Canucks

abbotsfordCanuckshockey

Previous story
VIDEO: Vancouver Giants teddy bear toss a loss to Victoria

Just Posted

Councillors Eric Woodward, Bob Long, Blair Whitmarsh, and David Davis observed a virtual presentation of the planned new Foundry health and wellness centre for Langley youths on Monday, Dec. 13. (Township of Langley)
Langley Township to match $250,000 in donations to youth health centre

The 200th Street interchange is being repaired from December, 2021 to summer of 2022. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Langley’s 200th Street interchange repairs a reminder of infamous ‘dip’

Harinder and Gulzar Cheema dropped off donations at Kimz Angels fill the ambulance event on Saturday, Dec. 11. in Langley. After a slow start, contributions picked up to give the charity its ‘best year ever’ founder Kim Snow said. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Donations pick up for Kimz Angels fill-the-ambulance donation drive

Judy Hutmacher is a volunteer with the Langley Christmas Bureau and has taken on the role of bureau co-ordinator with Patty Lester for the 2021 holiday season. (Langley Advance Times files)
More need, fewer donors a problem for Langley Christmas Bureau