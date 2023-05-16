Alex Kannok Leipert, shown here fighting Calgary’s Adam Klapka in January, has been signed to a one-year contract extension by the Canucks. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Alex Kannok Leipert, shown here fighting Calgary’s Adam Klapka in January, has been signed to a one-year contract extension by the Canucks. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Abbotsford Canucks sign Alex Kannok Leipert to one-year extension

Defenceman collected four points in 44 games with Abbotsford in 2022-23 season

The Abbotsford Canucks have signed defenceman Alex Kannok Leipert to a one-year contract extension.

The team made the announcement on Tuesday (May 16) afternoon.

Kannok Leipert was one of the first players signed by the American Hockey League team, initially inking a one-year deal back on Aug. 17, 2021. Prior to joining the Canucks, he had spent his junior career with the Vancouver Giants and served as team captain for two seasons. He collected 83 points in 219 games with the Giants.

He was drafted by the Washington Capitals in the sixth round, 161st overall of the 2018 NHL Draft, but the team opted not to sign him to a contract.

He collected one goal, four assists and 32 penalty minutes in 41 games in his first professional hockey season in Abbotsford in 2021-22. He also slotted in as a forward in some portions of that season. Kannok Leipert was then signed to a one-year extension on June 13, 2022.

He posted four points and 68 penalty minutes in 44 games this season for Abbotsford. He also was second best on the team in plus/minus at a +14. He also appeared in two playoff games this season and recorded one point.

Kannok Leipert developed into a fan favourite this season in Abbotsford and was known for his bone-crunching hits and willingness to drop the gloves.

Two of his fights against Calgary Wranglers players gained popularity online, as he tangled with the 6-8 Adam Klapka on Jan. 21 and then had a memorable tussle with Alex Gallant. A Twitter video of the Gallant fight on the Abbotsford Canucks account has garnered over one million views.

“The last two seasons have been a blast,” said Kannok Leipert in a press release. “The city and our fans took this past season to the next level and I’m really looking forward to bringing that energy into the upcoming season. Coming back to the Fraser Valley for a seventh year in a row just feels right.”

Abbotsford Canucks general manager Ryan Johnson said he is pleased with Kannok Leipert’s development.

“Alex has grown into a role with our team and taken a big responsibility in holding the standard of our environment each and every day,” Johnson stated. “I am very excited to have him continue on with the organization.”

He currently ranks seventh all-time in games played (85) and fourth in penalty minutes (100) in Abbotsford Canucks history.

