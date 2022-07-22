Abbotsford Canucks sign defenceman Chad Nychuk

Brandon Wheat Kings defenceman and new Abbotsford Canucks player Chad Nychuk (left) tries to defend Rebels forward Chris Douglas during 2019 WHL action. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

The Abbotsford Canucks have signed defenceman Chad Nychuk to a one-year American Hockey League contract.

The 21-year-old Manitoba product participated in last week’s Vancouver Canucks Development Camp as an unsigned and undrafted invitee.

Nychuk collected 71 points in 64 games for the Western Hockey League’s Brandon Wheat Kings in 2021-22. He also scored 18 points in 23 games in 2020-21, 39 points in 63 games in 2019-20 and 13 points in 53 in his rookie season in 2018-19. He went on to serve as an alternate captain with the team.

He earned the nickname “Rossburn Rifle” after his hometown of Rossburn, Man. (population: 973).

“Chad is a player we watched throughout his junior career,” stated Abbotsford general manager Ryan Johnson. “After making a very good impression at development camp in Vancouver, we are excited to have him join our group in Abbotsford this season.”

He told the Wheat Kings website that his skating has improved a great deal during his time with Brandon.

Team White pulls their goalie in 3-on-3 overtime and Chad Nychuk buries the game-winner off a great pass from Chase Wouters. pic.twitter.com/CiF5RPamYf — 𝗖𝗵𝗿𝗶𝘀 Faber 🔥🎙 (@ChrisFaber39) July 14, 2022

“I still have a lot of work to do with my skating but coming in at 16, that was definitely one of the things I heard a lot about,” he said. “I was just working on it and getting bigger and stronger. I definitely improved on that a little bit.”

Nychuk went undrafted by both the WHL and NHL and also played with the Manitoba Junior Hockey League’s Waywayseecappo Wolverines.

He joins defenceman Guillaume Brisebois, Alex Kannok Leipert, Jett Woo, Noah Juulsen, Christian Wolanin and Wyatt Kalynuk as the potential blue line for the 2022-23 Abbotsford Canucks.

Sometimes you just need a change of pace. Chad Nychuk opted for the slap pass instead of slap shot to give Jake Chiasson his second of the night!@bdnwheatkings | @EdmontonOilers pic.twitter.com/eMht5LyBqy — The WHL (@TheWHL) April 9, 2022

They’re real….and they’re spectacular! 🤩 Made from a cotton softer than Chad Nychuk’s hands, these limited edition #RossburnRifle tees will be arriving in Westman next week. Available only at the @BWKTeamStore! #bdnmb #whl @Nychuk39 pic.twitter.com/cLIPpAYBke — Brandon Wheat Kings (@bdnwheatkings) October 22, 2021

