Brandon Wheat Kings defenceman and new Abbotsford Canucks player Chad Nychuk (left) tries to defend Rebels forward Chris Douglas during 2019 WHL action. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Brandon Wheat Kings defenceman and new Abbotsford Canucks player Chad Nychuk (left) tries to defend Rebels forward Chris Douglas during 2019 WHL action. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

ABBOTSFORD CANUCKS

Abbotsford Canucks sign defenceman Chad Nychuk

“Rossburn Rifle” signs a one-year AHL contract after impressive Canucks development camp

The Abbotsford Canucks have signed defenceman Chad Nychuk to a one-year American Hockey League contract.

The 21-year-old Manitoba product participated in last week’s Vancouver Canucks Development Camp as an unsigned and undrafted invitee.

Nychuk collected 71 points in 64 games for the Western Hockey League’s Brandon Wheat Kings in 2021-22. He also scored 18 points in 23 games in 2020-21, 39 points in 63 games in 2019-20 and 13 points in 53 in his rookie season in 2018-19. He went on to serve as an alternate captain with the team.

He earned the nickname “Rossburn Rifle” after his hometown of Rossburn, Man. (population: 973).

“Chad is a player we watched throughout his junior career,” stated Abbotsford general manager Ryan Johnson. “After making a very good impression at development camp in Vancouver, we are excited to have him join our group in Abbotsford this season.”

He told the Wheat Kings website that his skating has improved a great deal during his time with Brandon.

“I still have a lot of work to do with my skating but coming in at 16, that was definitely one of the things I heard a lot about,” he said. “I was just working on it and getting bigger and stronger. I definitely improved on that a little bit.”

Nychuk went undrafted by both the WHL and NHL and also played with the Manitoba Junior Hockey League’s Waywayseecappo Wolverines.

He joins defenceman Guillaume Brisebois, Alex Kannok Leipert, Jett Woo, Noah Juulsen, Christian Wolanin and Wyatt Kalynuk as the potential blue line for the 2022-23 Abbotsford Canucks.

RELATED: Abbotsford Canucks offseason outlook

abbotsfordCanuckshockey

Previous story
Canada’s 2003 world hockey junior team also accused of group sexual assault

Just Posted

The Salvation Army Gateway of Hope partners with various churches and others during the annual school supply drive. In 2020 and 2021, they delivered the school supplies to families for safety reasons and will do so again in 2022. (Gateway/Special to the Langley Advance)
Langley’s annual school supply drive is underway

Jodi Steeves announced the third annual Jodi Steeves Kindness Scholarship last month. Evan Dyce was chosen as the winner of the scholarship program and was awarded $1,000. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Kindness helps full education coffers for Aldergrove student

Like in 2020, The Mardi Gras-style parade is part of the Fort Langley Jazz and Art’s Festival this year, too. (Langley Advance Times files)
‘Biggest ever’ jazz and arts festival taking place in Langley this weekend

Send details about Langley community events and groups to datebook@langleyadvancetimes.com. (Black Press Media files)
COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Looking for something to do in Langley?

Pop-up banner image ×