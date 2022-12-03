Abbotsford Canucks sign goalie Jake Kupsky

A significant injury in Vancouver has led to some notable changes in the crease for the Abbotsford Canucks.

Vancouver starting goalie Thatcher Demko suffered an injury in the first period of Thursday’s (Dec. 1) game against the Florida Panthers and was forced to exit the game.

Reports are that Demko will be out for approximately six weeks, and as a result Vancouver announced on Friday (Dec. 2) that they have recalled Abbotsford Canucks goalie Collin Delia on an emergency basis.

Sounds like Thatcher Demko injury timeline is approximately six weeks. Thankfully not worst-case scenario — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) December 3, 2022

General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that G Collin Delia has been recalled from Abbotsford (AHL) under emergency conditions. — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) December 2, 2022

Delia has appeared in eight games this season in Abbotsford, posting a record of 5-3, a save percentage of .884 and a goals against average of 3.44. He was signed to a one-year deal by the Canucks organization back on July 13 and has prior to this season has spent the majority of his professional career with the Chicago Blackhawks organization and their AHL affiliate the Rockford Icehogs.

Delia has played in 32 NHL games and has a record of 9-12-5, a save percentage of .904 and a GAA of 3.68.

"This is a great challenge for me to step into a slightly different role. Support the team in a different way. Play big when I'm in there. That's what I'm here for. Prepared at all times." 🗣 Recently called-up goaltender, Collin Delia, takes questions post-practice pic.twitter.com/rKXhOuS7fq — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) December 2, 2022

The call-up of Delia and the trade of Michael DiPietro earlier this season meant the Abbotsford Canucks had to add a goalie and on Friday they announced the signing of Jake Kupsky.

The 27-year-old Wisconsin product has spent four seasons in the ECHL and has suited up for the Idaho Steelheads, Greenville Swamp Rabbits and South Carolina Stingrays. He complied a record of 32-26-3, a save percentage of .914 and a GAA of 2.42 during his time with those teams.

He was most recently named ECHL Goaltender of the Month for the month of Nov. 2022.

The 6-3 netminder played four NCAA seasons with Union College and received third team all-star honours by the ECAC conference during his junior year in 2017-18. He was also selected by the San Jose Sharks in the seventh round (193rd overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.

The #AbbyCanucks have signed goaltender Jake Kupsky Professional Try Out Agreement (PTO) READ MORE ➡️https://t.co/isviQv1NWX pic.twitter.com/gtnJrwFuQb — Abbotsford Canucks (@abbycanucks) December 3, 2022

The Abbotsford Canucks host the Laval Rocket for the annual Teddy Bear Toss event on Saturday (Dec. 3) at 7 p.m. and then square off again with the Rocket on Sunday (Dec. 4) at 4 p.m.

Abbotsford’s home stand continues on Dec. 9 and 10 when the Manitoba Moose come to the Abbotsford Centre.

