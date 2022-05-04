The Abbotsford Canucks have bowed out in round one of the AHL playoffs after a 3-2 loss to Bakersfield on Wednesday (May 4). (Abbotsford Canucks photo)

The Abbotsford Canucks have bowed out in round one of the AHL playoffs after a 3-2 loss to Bakersfield on Wednesday (May 4). (Abbotsford Canucks photo)

Abbotsford Canucks swept by Bakersfield Condors

Canucks lose 3-2 on Wednesday to lose series 2-0, lack of offence sinks club

The Abbotsford Canucks inaugural appearance in the Calder Cup playoffs was a short one.

The club’s first American Hockey League season is over after being swept 2-0 by the Bakersfield Condors following a 3-2 loss on Wednesday (May 4).

Sheldon Dries opened the scoring for the Canucks at 15:54 with a deflection power play goal off of a shot by Jack Rathbone and that goal held up until 18:51 of the second when Adam Cracknell tied the game up.

Bakersfield gained the lead with a Brad Malone goal at 4:39 and Sheldon Rempal tied the game back up at 12:51. Condors forward scored the winning goal and the series clincher at 18:38 to put an end to year one for the Canucks.

Abbotsford managed just two even-strength goals in two games and the offence that averaged 3.38 goals per game in the regular season dried up against the Condors.

Rempal led the Canucks with six shots on goal and Abbotsford was outshot 33-29.

Abbotsford got zero points from its third and fourth line in the series and only two defenceman got on the scoresheet. Jett Woo, who played as a forward in the series but played defence for most of the season, was a team worst -3 in the two games.

The game is likely the last appearance for Martin, who was signed to a one-way contract with Vancouver last month.

RELATED: Abbotsford Canucks open playoffs with 2-1 overtime loss to Bakersfield

abbotsfordCanuckshockey

Previous story
Blue Jays edge Yankees 2-1 to end New York’s 11-game win streak

Just Posted

Werner Klann, owner of Mason Bees Company, was surrounded by local residents, who attended his latest workshop on mason bees. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)
Langley welcomes a passionate mason bee lover for informative workshop

Langley City and Langley City Youth have planned a number of activities for the 2022 youth week. For the final day, the City has planned a youth week festival, which will take place on May 7 at Douglas Park. (Langley Advance Times files)
Langley municipalities host sports, culture and arts events for Youth Week

One of 40 Porsches following a historic route passed by the historic Porters Bistro building at the intersection of Old Yale Road and 216th Street in Langley on Sunday, May 1. (Graham MacDonell/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Porsches and history prove a good mix

The local Rotary Clubs consider leadership an essential aspect of Rotary. With an aim to help emerging leaders develop their skills, the local clubs are joining hands to organize the seventh annual SASSY awards. The ceremony will be held at the Chief Sepass Theatre on Thursday. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Local Rotary Clubs honour youth leaders on Thursday night