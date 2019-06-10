Abbotsford Centre hosting Raptors game five viewing party

Toronto Raptors fans in Abbotsford can cheer along with Drake live, as the Abbotsford Centre hosts a viewing party tonight (Monday) starting at 5:30 p.m. (Canadian Press)

Abbotsford Centre is set to transform into ‘Jurassic Park West’ for tonight’s game five of the NBA Finals.

Basketball fans of all ages can pack the arena tonight (Monday) for free in anticipation of what could be a historic night for the Toronto Raptors franchise and basketball in Canada.

With a victory tonight over the Golden State Warriors, the Raps will capture the franchise’s first-ever league championship and it will be the first time a club based in Canada wins the crown.

For those who weren’t around, the NBA’s Vancouver Grizzlies were unsuccessful during that team’s six-year run.

Doors for tonight’s game open at 5:30 p.m., in advance of the 6 p.m. tip-off. Fans are invited to come watch the game from the comfort of the venue. The game will be played on the arena’s big screen, and on screens throughout the building. Concessions will be available for purchase.

Tickets are required to enter the Abbotsford Centre, and free tickets can be registered by clicking here.

The event is being put on by the Fraser Valley Bandits, Tourism Abbotsford, the City of Abbotsford and the Abbotsford Centre.

“This is a historic opportunity for the City of Abbotsford to work with the Fraser Valley Bandits to bring fans from across the Fraser Valley and Lower Mainland to support what has been an inspirational regular season and playoff run by the Toronto Raptors,” stated Chris Blanchette, Tourism Abbotsford’s destination sales and marketing manager in a press release.

“Abbotsford is excited to welcome fans for this free admission event and to unite as one in support of the Toronto Raptors in their pursuit of the franchise’s first NBA championship. This will be a special chance for people to gather together to showcase British Columbia’s passion for the sport of basketball, the Raptors and to celebrate what is truly one of Canada’s most diverse sports.”

Game six, if necessary, would occur on Thursday. It’s not clear if that game would also be available to view at Abbotsford Centre.