Abbotsford’s Cortlin Tonn named equipment manager for Vancouver Football Club

Abbotsford’s Cortlin Tonn (middle), shown here with Alphonso Davies (right) and Lucas Cavallini (left), has been named the equipment manager for Vancouver Football Club. (Instagram)

Abbotsford’s Cortlin Tonn has been named the inaugural equipment manager for the expansion Vancouver Football Club.

Tonn made the announcement on Tuesday (Jan. 3) on his Instagram page.

The 2014 MEI grad spent the past three-plus years as the assistant equipment manager for Vancouver Whitecaps FC. Prior to that he was the equipment manager for the Ottawa Fury FC. He made headlines with The News back in 2015 when he was named the Whitecaps residency program equipment manager. He served in that role and was also the first team’s assistant equipment manager for over two years.

He initially got on his equipment manager path when he became a stick boy for the Abbotsford Heat at the age of 14.

Tonn stated on his Instagram in November that he was planning to move on from the Whitecaps and that he appreciated his time with the club.

“When I started in 2015, I did not know where this career would take me or who I would meet, but it’s been a pleasure to work and cross paths with so many amazing coaches, staff members and players,” he posted. “I could not be more grateful to have had the opportunity to live out my dream as a kid and work for one of the top professional sports teams in Canada.”

He pointed to the pair of Canadian championship winning teams, playoff wins and living with the team in Orlando, Portland and Salt Lake City (due to the pandemic) as some of his highlights with the Whitecaps. He also aided the men’s national team when they played friendly games at BC Place.

The Langley-based VFC will be playing at Willoughby Community Park, which is attached to the Langley Events Centre.

The 2023 CPL schedule has not yet been released but the regular season typically begins in April and runs until October.

The club will have some Abbotsford flavour to it, as last month it was announced that Abbotsford’s Mark Village is the team’s goalkeepers coach.

For more on the team. visit canpl.ca/vancouverfc.

