Abbotsford’s Jack Rathbone (left) has been named the AHL’s player of the week. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Abbotsford’s Jack Rathbone named AHL player of the week

Canucks defenceman becomes first player in franchise history to earn honour

Abbotsford Canucks defenceman Jack Rathbone has been named the American Hockey League player of the week for the week ending on Feb. 13.

It’s the first time an Abbotsford Canucks player has received the honour.

Rathbone caught fire with 10 points (three goals and seven assists) in four games last week, including a five point (one goal and four assists) output in the Canucks 8-5 win over the Tucson Roadrunners on Feb. 9.

The 2017 fourth round pick has quickly become the quarterback of the Abbotsford power play, which has improved since he’s arrived. The Canucks power play now sits sixth in the AHL and is operating at 22.2 per cent.

He’s now collected 19 points in 18 games in the AHL. Rathbone has also suited up in nine games with the Vancouver Canucks this season. He previously played eight games with the Utica Comets in 2020-21 and recorded nine points.

Abbotsford heads to California to take on the Bakersfield Condors on Wednesday (Feb. 16) and then travel to Colorado to battle the Eagles on Saturday (Feb. 19) and Sunday (Feb. 20).

The club’s next home game occurs on Feb. 25 when the Stockton Heat return to Abbotsford.

abbotsford Canucks hockey

