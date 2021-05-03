Abbotsford’s Magnuson Ford has temporarily ended its relationship with Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen. (Instagram photo)

Abbotsford’s Magnuson Ford has temporarily ended its relationship with Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen. (Instagram photo)

Abbotsford’s Magnuson Ford temporarily severs ties with Canucks forward Jake Virtanen

Abbotsford dealership condemns sexual misconduct, may bring Virtanen back pending investigation

Abbotsford’s Magnuson Ford has removed any association with Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen following the recent sexual misconduct allegations that came to light over the weekend.

Virtanen had been a brand ambassador for the Abbotsford dealership for the past few years. He had visited the dealership for autograph signings and participated in radio promotions during that time.

“Magnuson Ford has no current promotions with Jake,” Layne Magnuson told The News, noting the decision to temporarily sever ties came about following the recent news. “We’re going to reassess our relationship after the completion of the investigation. Magnuson Ford does not condone sexual misconduct of any kind.”

The News had noticed that the Magnuson Ford Facebook page had deleted previously posted videos featuring Virtanen by Saturday night. A few photos featuring Virtanen from 2019 remain on the dealership’s Instagram page.

The pausing of the Magnuson Ford partnership comes days after Virtanen stepped down as the host of the Archway Charity Golf Tournament.

RELATED: Jake Virtanen steps down as host of Abbotsford charity golf tournament

The Canucks placed the Yale Secondary grad on a leave of absence following allegations of sexual misconduct that were revealed on Saturday.

The Canucks say they have “engaged external expertise” to assist in an independent investigation and Virtanen has been placed on leave as the team awaits more information.

An NHL spokesperson said Saturday that the league is aware of the serious allegations and will not comment until the results of the independent investigation are complete.

RELATED: Canucks place Abbotsford’s Jake Virtanen on leave following sexual misconduct allegations

abbotsfordCanuckshockeyNHLvancouver canucks

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Giants drop 5-2 decision to Prince George

Just Posted

Police had a Porsche towed from a scene on the Mufford Overpass during the middle of the day Monday, May 3, 2021 (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Police haul Porsche away in Langley vehicle incident

Stay tuned for updates as information becomes available

Sunday night in Kamloops the Vancouver Giants dropped a 5-2 decision to the Prince George Cougars (Allen Douglas/special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Giants drop 5-2 decision to Prince George

‘Not enough guys with their ‘A’ game’ coach said

Coronavirus 3D illustration. (CDC photo)
Superstore and 5 Langley schools the latest to record COVID-19 exposures

All cases were recorded during the last week of April

Downtown Langley Business Association is hosting a five-week contest offering up gift cards to local eateries. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Downtown Langley contest designed to benefit local eateries

Locals can win $420 in gift cards to Langley City restaurants

Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Black Press Media file)
LETTER: Langley woman amazed at emergency responders care and follow up

After a medical incident, emergency services called family to make sure they were okay

FILE - In this March 3, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is displayed at South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine can be given to adults 30+ who can’t wait for mRNA: NACI

Panel says single shot vaccine can be especially useful for populations unable to return for second shot

People wait in a line to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at a Loblaws grocery store pharmacy in Ottawa, Monday, April 26, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Canadian consumers lose trust in big brands during pandemic: UVic study

Early in the pandemic, many grocery chains offered employees hazard pay, only to discontinue it months later

Zopkios Brake Check on the Coquihalla Highway (Highway 5) in British Columbia. Truck driver Roy McCormack was seen entering the brake check with smoking brakes on Aug. 5, 2016, just before a multi-vehicle crash further down the road, but he was acquitted of criminal negligence by a judge in BC Supreme Court in Chilliwack on May 3, 2021. (GoogleMaps)
Truck driver acquitted of criminal negligence in 2016 multi-vehicle Coquihalla crash

Judge finds Roy McCormack’s actions or inactions did not meet the threshold of criminal negligence

Passengers from New Delhi wait in long lines for transportation to their quarantine hotels at Pearson Airport in Toronto on Friday April 23, 2021. More than 5,000 people tested positive for COVID-19 after flying back to Canada since mandatory quarantine hotels began in late February.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
More than 5,000 international air travellers positive for COVID-19 since February

40% of those people were infected with one of the three variants of concern Canada is tracking

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

..
Abbotsford’s Magnuson Ford temporarily severs ties with Canucks forward Jake Virtanen

Abbotsford dealership condemns sexual misconduct, may bring Virtanen back pending investigation

Bikramdeep Randhawa worked at Fraser Regional Correctional Centre. (Facebook/Special to The News)
Man killed in North Delta shooting worked at Maple Ridge prison

Man killed in targeted shooting was guard at Fraser Regional Correctional Centre

File photo
IHIT investigating Surrey homicide after man dies in hospital from gunshot wound

Police say 19-year-old victim arrived at hospital in Surrey suffering from a gunshot wound Friday afternoon and later died of his injury

Medical staff is shown preparing a patient outside a hospital in New Delhi. From the start of the pandemic, there have been 19.9 million cases of COVID-19 reported in India until May 3, 2021. 16.3 million have recovered, and there have been 219,000 deaths. (Photo submitted by Vivek)
Column: Let’s uplift the heroes in India’s battle against COVID-19

India reported over 360,000 infections on Monday, May 3

Most Read