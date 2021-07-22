Adanacs defeat Thunder at Poirier Sports Complex

The Thunder’s season is not going well so far

Despite five points from Trevayne Hunter and a four-point effort courtesy of Kyle Brunsch, the Langley Thunder dropped an 8-5 decision to the Coquitlam Adanacs on Wednesday night.

The two BC Junior A Lacrosse League rivals faced off at the Poirier Sports Complex in Coquitlam with the host Adanacs jumping out to a 3-0 lead and never looking back.

Langley trailed 3-1 after 20 minutes and after playing Coquitlam even in the middle frame with each team scoring three times, the Thunder pulled within a goal with 14:03 to play in the game. But the Adanacs restored the two-goal advantage a few minutes later and the added an insurance marker with 2:26 to play.

The loss drops Langley to 1-5 on the season while Coquitlam now sits at 3-3.

Hunter finished with a pair of goals and three assists while Brunsch had a goal and three helpers. Kaden Doughty (one goal, one assist) and Cody Malawsky (two assists) both had two-point games while Jaxon Hendrickson had the other Thunder goal.

Troy Cuzzetto made 35 saves in goal for Langley as the final shots were 43-41 in favour of the Adanacs. Coquitlam was led by four goals and one assist from Ryan McBeth.

The Thunder are back in action on Thursday, July 22 as they return home to host the Burnaby Lakers at Langley Events Centre. Game time is 7:30 p.m. and can be streamed for free at www.tfsetv.ca.

