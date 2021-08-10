Langley Thunder’s Kanen Hunter (seen in action against the Port Coquitlam Saints on July 27), had three goals and five points but his team lost 11-6 to the Coquitlam Adanacs in game one of the BC Junior Tier 1 Lacrosse League Mainland Division playoffs on August 8. (Damon James/Langley Events Centre)

Adanacs down Langley Thunder

Game two of BC Junior Tier 1 Lacrosse League best-of-three Mainland Division goes tonight

Down just a pair of goals with half a period to play, the Langley Thunder were unable to cut into the deficit, ultimately falling 11-6 to the Coquitlam Adanacs.

The teams were playing game one of their BC Junior Tier 1 Lacrosse League best-of-three Mainland Division series on Sunday, Aug. 8, at Langley Events Centre.

But after Kanen Hunter scored his third of the contest for Langley to cut the lead to down to 8-6 with 9:25 play, the Adanacs pulled away with the game’s final three goals.

Game two of the series goes tonight, Tuesday, August 10, at Coquitlam’s Poirier Sports and Leisure Complex and if the Thunder win that game, the teams will play a winner-take-all game on Thursday, August 12, also in Coquitlam.

Sunday’s contest saw Langley jump out to 1-0 and 2-1 leads before the Adanacs closed the opening 20 minutes with three straight goals to take the lead for good at 4-2 after one period. Coquitlam extended the lead to 6-3 with a period to play before the Thunder cut the deficit down to 8-6.

The trio of Hunter (three goals, two assists), Braiden Struss (two goals, three assists) and Tristan Kirkham (one goal, three assists) combined for six goals and 14 points for the Thunder. Bailey Vanichuk (one goal, one assist) and Blake Larsen (two assists) also found the scoresheet.

Dryden Recsky finished with 40 saves for Langley as the Thunder were outshot 51-33.


