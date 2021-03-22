Aidan Erickson (foreground) and other LOSC members work out at the Walnut Grove pool in Langley on March 2, 2021. Parents say Township fees have added as much as $160 a month in costs per child. (Sevi Parr/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Aidan Erickson (foreground) and other LOSC members work out at the Walnut Grove pool in Langley on March 2, 2021. Parents say Township fees have added as much as $160 a month in costs per child. (Sevi Parr/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Added fees for Langley Olympians Swim Club will continue, Township says

Charges called ‘most fair and equitable approach versus having the general taxpayer pay for them’

Swimmers from the Langley Olympians Swim Club (LOSC) racked up multiple medal wins during a province-wide virtual swim meet during the first week of March.

They were among 767 swimmers from 38 teams who competed against the clock in three Swim B.C. divisional championships that ran from March 1 to March 7, as an alternative to the recently cancelled provincial competitions.

Results were collated and released on March 17.

Zachary Haw, LOSC assistant head coach, was pleased with the outcomes, with medal-winning performances by several Langley club members.

“It has been a challenging year for our swimmers since there have been no traditional venues for competition like previous years,” Haw told the Langley Advance Times.

READ ALSO: Langley Olympian Swim Club members win university scholarships

It was “fortunate” that Swim B.C. was able to host virtual championships, but it was a different experience, Haw explained.

Because of current COVID-19 restrictions, most swims were completed in what were considered a ‘race’ or ‘race rehearsal’ environment.

Swimmers came in their race suits for “effort swims” over the span of three weeks, with each practice about one and half hours, allowing no more than one to two events a day.

READ ALSO: Records fall as Langley Olympic Swim Club members resume training

LOSC swimmers competed in the Fraser and Island division, composed of clubs in the Fraser Valley and Vancouver Island.

It is part of a new program created by Swim B.C. to allow for more opportunities for swimmers to excel and make podium opportunities, Haw explained.

“It is a step below provincial championships time standards-wise but it still demands fast swimming in order to be included in the meet,” Haw elaborated.

Among the LOSC medalists, Olivia Losacco, 12, won a gold, three silver and two bronze medals; Macey Larson, 13, won four gold, two silver, and one bronze; Kay Suen, 14, took a gold; Jihoon Bae, 13, won seven gold and one bronze; Alex Velicico, 13 won three gold, one silver and one bronze, Danny Park, 13, won a bronze, and John Park, 17, took two bronze medals.

LOSC teams took bronze in the girls 14 and under 200 metre freestyle relay; gold in the boys 14 and under 200 metre freestyle relay; silver in the girls 14 and under 200 metre medley; gold in the boys 14 and under 200 freestyle; gold in the mixed 14 and under 400 metre freestyle; and gold in mixed 14 and under 400 medley.

“Swimmers were happy and excited to execute effort swims and eager to improve their times and rankings,” Haw commented.

”Our swimmers improved a lot from December and also improved their ranks within the meet, which shows how our swimmers were motivated and excited.”

Detailed results:

1. Olivia Losacco (12 yrs)

– Bronze 200 Individual Medley

– Silver 100 Backstroke

– 6th 200 Butterfly

– 6th 200 Freestyle

– Gold 50 Butterfly

– Bronze 50 Freestyle

– Silver 200 Backstroke

– 8th 100 Freestyle

– Silver 100 Butterfly

2. Macey Larson (13 yrs)

– Gold 200 Individual Medley

– 4th 200 Butterfly

– Silver 50 Breaststroke

– Gold 400 Freestyle

– Silver 200 Freestyle

– 8th 200 Backstroke

– Gold 400 Individual Medley

– Bronze 800 Freestyle

– Gold 1500 Freestyle

3. Kay Suen (14 yrs)

– 6th 200 Individual Medley

– 6th 100 Backstroke

– Gold 100 Butterfly

– Silver 400 Freestyle

– 6th 200 Freestyle

– 6th 200 Backstroke

– 8th 400 Individual Medley

– 6th 100 Butterfly

– 5th 800 Freestyle

4. Jihoon Bae (13 yrs)

– Gold 200 Individual Medley

– Gold 200 Butterfly

– 4th 400 Freestyle

– Bronze 200 Freestyle

– Gold 50 Butterfly

– Gold 50 Freestyle

– Gold 400 Individual Medley

– Gold 100 Freestyle

– 8th 50 Backstroke

– Gold 100 Butterfly

5. Alex Velicico (13 yrs)

– 4th 200 Individual Medley

– Gold 100 Backstroke

– 6th 200 Butterfly

– Gold 400 Freestyle

– 5th 200 Freestyle

– 4th 50 Butterfly

– 8th 50 Freestyle

– Gold 200 Backstroke

– Bronze 400 Individual Medley

– 5th 100 Freestyle

– Siver 50 Backstroke

– 7th 800 Freestyle

– 8th 1500 Freestyle

6. Danny Park (13 yrs)

– 6th 100 Backstroke

– 5th 200 Butterfly

– 7th 400 Freestyle

– 5th 50 Butterfly

– Bronze 200 Backstroke

– 6th 400 Individual Medley

– 6th 50 Backstroke

– 7th 100 Butterfly

– 5th 1500 Freestyle

7. John Park (17 yrs)

– Bronze 100 Backstroke

– 8th 50 Freestyle

– Bronze 200 Backstroke

8. Kody Suen (14 yrs)

– 6th 200 Butterfly

9. Kalan Larson (13 yrs)

– 8th 200 Butterfly

– 7th 50 Breaststroke

10. Sammi Burwell (13 yrs)

– 6th 400 Freestyle

– 4th 800 Freestyle

– Bronze 1500 Freestyle

11. Claire Seo (12 yrs)

– 6th 100 Breaststroke

– 6th 200 Breaststroke

12. Kody Suen (13 yrs)

– Silver 50 Backstroke

13. Danika Bedard (16 yrs)

– 6th 50 Backstroke

14. Keith Vermeulen (17 yrs)

– 8th 50 Backstroke

15. Relays

– 5th: Girls 12 and Under 200 Freestyle Relay – Olivia L, Claire S, Mackenzie D, Robyn H

– Bronze: Girls 14 and Under 200 Freestyle Relay – Kay S, Kalan L, Macey L, Sammi B

– Gold: Boys 14 and Under 200 Freestyle Relay – Jihoon B, Alex V, Danny P, Sunny S

– 5th: Girls 12 and Under 200 Medley Relay – Olivia L, Claire S, Robyn H, Mackenzie D

– Silver: Girls 14 and Under 200 Medley Relay – Kay S, Macey L, Kalan L, Sammi B

– Gold: Boys 14 and Under 200 Freestyle Relay – Alex V, Sunny S, Jihoon B Danny P

– Gold: Mixed 14 and Under 400 Freestyle Relay A Team – Jihoon B, Alex V, Kay S, Macey L

– 5th: Mixed 14 and Under 400 Freestyle Relay B Team – Danny P, Sunny S, Sammi B, Kalan L

– 4th Mixed 15 and Over 400 Freestyle Relay A Team – Joshua W, Keith V, June J, Danika B

– Gold: Mixed 14 and Under 400 Medley Relay A Team – Alex V, Macey L, Jihoon B, Kay S

– 4th: Mixed 14 and Under 400 Medley Relay B Team – Danny P, Kalan L, Kody S, Sammi B

– 4th: Mixed 15 and Over 400 Medley Relay A Team – Irene C, Joshua W, Keith V, Danika B

Is there more to the story? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusLangleySwimming

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Vancouver Giants release roster for ‘hub’ series

Just Posted

Aidan Erickson (foreground) and other LOSC members work out at the Walnut Grove pool in Langley on March 2, 2021. Parents say Township fees have added as much as $160 a month in costs per child. (Sevi Parr/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Added fees for Langley Olympians Swim Club will continue, Township says

Charges called ‘most fair and equitable approach versus having the general taxpayer pay for them’

Cheryl Young, executive director of the Fibromyalgia Wellspring Foundation. (Aldergrove Star files)
‘We love the people here in the community and want to stay,’ says Fibromyalgia Wellspring founder

Foundation’s building in downtown Aldergrove is up for sale, forcing thrift shop to find new location

Fraser Valley Heritage Rail Society volunteers stand on the train platform in Cloverdale. The FVHRS has just received a provincial grant of more than $300K to build a track extension in the rail yard at Cloverdale Station. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Fraser Valley Heritage Rail Society awarded more than $300K in prov. grant money

Rail Society to build track extension with CERIP funding

Cloverdale-Langley City MP Tamara Jansen said the passing of Bill-C7 ‘is a horrible outcome for vulnerable Canadians’ because it allows people with disabilities and mental illnesses who are not near the natural end of their lives to opt for euthanasia (file)
Approval of expanded medical assistance in dying law blasted by Cloverdale-Langley City MP Tamara Jansen

Including people with disabilities and mental illnesses ‘ultimate form of ableist oppression’

After a series of delays, the move by Adrian’s at the Airport restaurant into new premises finally happened on Sunday, March 14, and owner Demetre Exarhopoulus, seen here inside the new restaurant, was relieved (Langley Advance Times file)
After many setbacks and delays, Adrian’s at the Airport in Langley has, finally, opened its new premises

Owner Demetre Exarhopoulos isn’t celebrating just yet

Master igloo-builder Solomon Awa waits to be passed another block of snow on the third day of building a 700 square-foot igloo in Iqaluit, Nunavut on Thursday March 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Emma Tranter
‘It’s going to come down to one block’: Building an igloo for Nunavut arts festival

Solomon Awa, now in his 60s, is considered a master igloo builder in Nunavut

BC Municipal Affairs Minister Josie Osborne said the extra funds were meant to build on earlier grants by the province and federal government last November. Westerly file photo
Local governments in B.C. to split $10M in extra COVID restart funds, says Municipal Affairs Minister

Minister Josie Osborne said the money will be split among B.C’s 27 regional districts

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

FILE – A B.C. Ambulance Service paramedic wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 moves a stretcher outside an ambulance at Royal Columbia Hospital, in New Westminster, B.C., on Sunday, November 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Younger people with COVID now requiring longer hospital, ICU stays: Dr. Henry

Recent cases of people in their 30s and 40s ‘severely affected’ by the novel coronavirus

Jarrod Bacon is show here in a 2009 court appearance in Surrey. (Black Press file photo)
Former gangster Jarrod Bacon released from prison, with more stringent conditions

Red Scorpion member, formerly of Abbotsford, had his release suspended in December

One man was arrested after two women were assaulted in Victoria on Friday. (Black Press Media file photo)
Man arrested after pregnant woman randomly punched in Victoria

Second woman also attacked, officer assaulted during arrest

Three-year-old Adia Leidums skiing at Fernie Alpine Resort. (Image courtesy of Erich Leidums)
Fernie toddler wins hearts with adorable skiing pep-talks

Three-year-old Adia Leidums is world-famous after being mic’d-up by her dad as she skis Fernie Alpine Resort

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Dr. Penny Ballem update B.C.’s COVID-19 vaccination timelines at the B.C. legislature, March 18, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate remains high, 15 deaths on weekend

556 cases to Saturday, 598 to Sunday, 631 on Monday

L to R: Saik’uz First Nation Coun. Jasmine Thomas and Chief Priscilla Mueller (Aman Parhar - Omineca Express)
Northern B.C. addiction treatment centre not off the table yet, says First Nations

Culturally appropriate centre much needed in B.C.’s north

Most Read