Aidan Erickson (foreground) and other LOSC members work out at the Walnut Grove pool in Langley on March 2, 2021. Parents say Township fees have added as much as $160 a month in costs per child. (Sevi Parr/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Aidan Erickson (foreground) and other LOSC members work out at the Walnut Grove pool in Langley on March 2, 2021. Parents say Township fees have added as much as $160 a month in costs per child. (Sevi Parr/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Added fees for Langley Olympians Swim Club will continue, Township says

Charges called ‘most fair and equitable approach versus having the general taxpayer pay for them’

Extra fees for lifeguards and moving pool bulkheads are adding up for parents of Langley Olympians Swim Club (LOSC) members who practice at the Walnut Grove pool, who have been unable to convince the Township to roll them back.

LOSC volunteer Kristi McIntosh described the fees as “needlessly expensive and almost punitive” in a March 1 letter to Township Deputy Director of Recreation Programs and Services, Rob Stare, appealing again to have the fees eliminated.

McIntosh estimated parents in the LOSC senior groups are paying approximately $160 more per month per child at Walnut Grove.

READ ALSO: Extra charge for lifeguard called ‘baffling’ by Langley swim club

In her letter to Stare, McIntosh calculated she has paid an extra $1,840 for her two children since September.

Now that the pool is allowing more swimmers at one time, “why isn’t there any way that multiple user groups can swim concurrently,” McIntosh questioned.

“I would think this could save us money and make more money for the TOL?”

She added the swim club is paying to have the bulkheads put in place for 50m lap swimming, and as soon as they are done, at 7:30 a.m., 50m lap swimming is now offered to the public at 8:00 a.m.

“This means that we are effectively subsidizing 50m swimming for the public.”

McIntosh also said the swimmers were “most thankful” and “incredibly relieved and appreciative” to be back at the pool.

In a March 5 reply provided to the Langley Advance Times, Stare described the extra fees as regrettable, but necessary.

“While we regret that these extra costs are being passed on to user groups, this is the most fair and equitable approach versus having the general taxpayer pay for them,” Stare said.

“At this point and until facility capacities and Provincial Health Orders change significantly, we are planning to continue under the same fee structure.”

Stare said mixing public swim users with sport groups is not approved by the Langley Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) “due to the health and safety concerns related to the crossover of participants.”

READ ALSO: Records fall as Langley Olympic Swim Club members resume training

Stare also criticized the club for failing to follow COVID-19 rules.

“Unfortunately, LOSC is routinely found to be not compliant with its approved safety plan and based on the pattern of behaviour to date, the EOC is not likely to consider any form of a capacity expansion at this time,” Stare commented.

McIntosh said the compliance issue appeared to be unique to the Walnut Grove pool.

“When we were at the Aldergrove and Al Anderson pools, there were no problems,” McIntosh remarked, adding the kids, some as young as four, ”are absolutely doing the best they can” to follow the rules.

Is there more to the story? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusLangleySwimming

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

LOSC member Hugh McNeill practices at the Walnut Grove pool in Langley on March 2, 2021. Parents say added new Township fees have added as much as $160 a month in costs per child. (Sevi Parr/Special to Langley Advance Times)

LOSC member Hugh McNeill practices at the Walnut Grove pool in Langley on March 2, 2021. Parents say added new Township fees have added as much as $160 a month in costs per child. (Sevi Parr/Special to Langley Advance Times)

LOSC members Piyush Kaul and Bailey Herbert work out at the Walnut Grove pool in Langley on March 2, 2021. Parents say new Township fees have added as much as $160 a month in costs per child. (Sevi Parr/Special to Langley Advance Times)

LOSC members Piyush Kaul and Bailey Herbert work out at the Walnut Grove pool in Langley on March 2, 2021. Parents say new Township fees have added as much as $160 a month in costs per child. (Sevi Parr/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Previous story
Former Langley Mustangs high jumper is just few centimetres away from world championships

Just Posted

The Langley School District has issued COVID-19 notifications for Belmont Elementary and Peter Ewart Middle schools. (Langley School District graphic)
Two Langley schools added to Fraser Health COVID exposure list

Students are currently on spring break

Aidan Erickson (foreground) and other LOSC members work out at the Walnut Grove pool in Langley on March 2, 2021. Parents say Township fees have added as much as $160 a month in costs per child. (Sevi Parr/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Added fees for Langley Olympians Swim Club will continue, Township says

Charges called ‘most fair and equitable approach versus having the general taxpayer pay for them’

In 2019, the Saran family took the money raised from their bottle and community fundraising drive to the Canuck Autism Network on World Autism Awareness Day. They presented the organization with almost $5,700. This year's event will be held on March 27, 2021 from 1-4 p.m. at Langley Fundamental Elementary School. (Langley Advance Times file)
VIDEO: Saran family host autism awareness bottle drive in Murrayville

Fundraiser will take place March 27 from 1-4 p.m.

Infinity Cheer Elite members performing a routine in person before the COVID-19 pandemic. (Special to The Star)
Aldergrove’s Infinity Cheer Elite members win at virtual provincial championships

Meena Goundrey, Kaitlynn Rivney, and Gigi Reimer all placed first in their levels

Langley Mustangs high jumper Aiden Grout tied the Fraser Valley record with an outstanding jump of 2.06 meters on his way to taking gold at the Fraser Valley High School Track Championships held at MacLeod Athletic Park in Langley in 2019 (Photo courtesy Vid Wadhwani)
Former Langley Mustangs high jumper is just few centimetres away from world championships

“Near future is bright’ for Maple Ridge’s Aiden Grout, coach says

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix provide an update on COVID-19. (B.C. government)
556 new COVID-19 cases reported in B.C., 116 new variant cases

Deaths in B.C. from the virus ceased but hospitalizations rose

Amanda Parsons, a registered nurse, prepares a dose of the Moderna vaccine on January 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Moderna to begin COVID-19 vaccine trial on Canadian children as young as 6 months

The company intends to enroll about 6,750 children in Canada and the U.S.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is in the process of changing the name of Squaw Valley Road in the rural Lumby area. (Brittney Brewer photo)
Rural Okanagan road to be renamed to change Indigenous slur

Transportation ministry is in the process of renaming rural road

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A vote is planned for Sunday (March 21) on the transfer of Semiahmoo Fish & Game Club property to the City of Surrey. (Fil photo)
Citing financial difficulties, Surrey fish and game club considers giving away its 29 acres

Membership to vote March 21 on future of 1284 184 St. property

Medicago has started recruiting participants for the Phase 3 trial of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate. (Medicago)
Canadian company starts Phase 3 of plant-derived COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials

Feds have agreement to buy up to 76 million doses of the vaccine if it is approved

A man in his early 70s died Tuesday after slipping off a cliff at Lighthouse Park in West Vancouver. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Man dies after falling from West Vancouver cliff while trying to snap a picture: police

A camera and tripod were spotted at the base of the cliff during a search for the missing man

Langley’s Zachary Clay competes on the pommel horse during the Abbotsford-based Twisters Invitational event. Hundreds of gymnasts from all across B.C. are competing virtually and will be judged this weekend. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
Abbotsford’s Twisters Invitational returns in a virtual format

Hundreds of athletes submitting videos to be judged live and virtually this weekend

Prince Rupert firefighters underwent week-long intensive emergency medical responder training in late Januray to upgrade their skills to the equivalent of paramedic level one. (K-J Millar/The Northern View photo)
Dispatch firefighters to more medical calls, urge Metro Vancouver mayors

Mayors asking B.C. to expand firefighters’ roll to take pressure off understaffed ambulance service

Most Read