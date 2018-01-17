Aldergrove ball players ‘tune up’

Aldergrove Minor Baseball Association has set indoor workouts for all divisions

Aldergrove Minor Baseball is again be offering indoor winter workouts to all divisions.

These “tune-up” sessions will run from January 15 to March 14. This is a great opportunity for all players to get acquainted with their peers, teammates and coaches while getting a head start for the regular season, which runs from April to June.

These indoor winter workouts are offered free of charge to our community. Please note that if you did not play with Aldergrove Minor Baseball in 2017, you must be registered for the 2018 season in order to participate.

What do the players need to bring? Please come prepared with the equipment required for your specific Division such as athletic pants or shorts (no jeans) glove, bat, protective equipment (jock or jill), clean non-marking shoes and water.

If you have any questions, please contact your Division Coordinator.

The following are the days and time scheduled for each division, Jan. 15-March 14:

Blastball and T-Ball – Tuesdays from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at Parkside Centennial Elementary School

Tadpole – Mondays from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. at Betty Gilbert Middle School

Mosquito – Wednesdays from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. at Betty Gilbert Middle School

PeeWee – Tuesdays from 7:15 to 8:45 p.m. at Betty Gilbert Middle School

Bantam – Tuesdays from 7:30 to 9:00 p.m. at Parkside Centennial Elementary School

Midget – Mondays from 8:00 to 9:30 p.m. at Parkside Centennial Elementary School

Junior Men – Mondays from 8:00 to 9:30 p.m. at Betty Gilbert Middle School