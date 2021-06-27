Aldergrove ‘bee blader’ befriends bovine on his cross-country journey

Zach Choboter is raising bee awareness by setting world record for rollerblading across Canada

Aldergrove rollerblader Zach Choboter ate a tasty treat on his cross country journey. (Special to The Star)

A swift and sudden wipe out south of Edmonton, Alta. sent Aldergrove’s Canada-crossing rollerblader Zach Choboter to the Emergency Room earlier this month.

Apart from some bumps and bruises, he was deemed fit to journey onwards the next day.

“Helmets save lives people… I’m lucky and besides a little banged up – I’m totally fine,” he share in a Facebook update. “But these things can happen when you least expect it so make sure you always wear the proper safety gear.”

Covering 100 to 120 kilometers every day, Choboter has set aside two-and-a-half months to get to St. John’s, Newfoundland; he hopes to have set a new Guinness World Record for longest journey on roller blades.

The team – Blading For Bees – are stopping in various communities along the way to raise awareness about the importance of bees; establishing an educational non-profit upon their return.

“People said before our trip ‘You’re going to be all alone in the prairies’,” Choboter added. “But it’s been the literal opposite.”

The Aldergrove resident has taken time out of his journey to meet new people, enjoy the sites, and ingest a treat or two.

Choboter set off from Olympic Plaza in Whistler on May 25 and roughly travels 23 kilometres an hour.

As of Friday, June 25, he has travelled more than 2,700 kilometres and is now crossing the border into Manitoba.

In total, he will travel 9,000.

People can visit www.bladingforbees.com and follow the journey at www.facebook.com/bladingforbees for updates.

Everyone can track Choboter’s progress on an interactive map at bladingforbees.com/where-is-zach-now.

Aldergrove