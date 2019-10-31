Aldergrove-born Shea Theodore, a NHL defenceman for the Las Vegas Golden Knights, was diagnosed with testicular cancer this summer. He has since undergone surgery, recovered, and returned to play in October. (Black Press Media files)

Aldergrove-born NHL athlete overcomes cancer

A failed drug test leads to a miraculous outcome

Aldergrove-born NHL defenceman Shea Theodore said “everything happens for a reason,” after a failed drug test alerted doctors to his cancer.

In a Sept. 12 post on The Players’ Tribune, Theodore, who currently plays for the Las Vegas Golden Knights, admitted he was diagnosed with cancer in the offseason.

The Aldergrove Minor Hockey product, now age 24, admits it was “tough” to tell his family, who still live in Langley.

“I’m not normally a guy that’s very open about a lot of things,” Theodore admitted. “Failing that drug test and the result that came out of it – I am extremely lucky.”

His luck came in the form of high hCG hormone levels found on a drug test he had taken before last season’s quarterfinals.

Knowing that he hadn’t taken performance-enhancing drugs, the results alerted doctors to the early signs of testicular cancer.

Theodore underwent a successful surgery, made a full recovery, and will now be monitored closely to make sure the cancer doesn’t return, he said.

The player used his personal essay to break the silence and stigma on a men’s health issue that has affected other NHL players early in their career as well, like Phil Kessel.

Arizona Coyotes right-winger Kessel, beat testicular cancer and was awarded the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy in 2006 after returning to the ice.

“Early detection saved my hockey career,” Theodore said.

A few days before his surgery to remove the lump, Theodore happened upon Kessel at a golf course. Kessel later sent Theodore a message of support following his surgery.

“I just can’t wait to be back doing what I love,” Theodore said in the post. “I truly want to enjoy every single moment this season. Every practice, every game, every plane ride… all of that could have been taken away from me. Honestly, it’s kind of a miracle that things worked out the way they did.”

Now, almost a month into the NHL season, the Aldergrove player is back and scoring. Most recently, on Oct. 22 Theodore scored the deciding shootout goal against the Chicago Blackhawks.

This season, for every point Theodore tallies he will donate to causes in support of early detection. The Vegas Golden Knights Foundation have also committed to match the athlete dollar for dollar.

Those interested in making a donation to bring awareness to early detection can donate to the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation in his honour.

Previous story
Bianca Andreescu withdraws from WTA Finals due to injury

Just Posted

Aldergrove-born NHL athlete overcomes cancer

A failed drug test leads to a miraculous outcome

Westbound car crash slowing traffic on Highway 1 in Langley

Left lane blocked under the 264th Street Overpass, unconfirmed reports of a car on fire

Safety campaign hits Langley’s streets

ICBC, police encouarge safety to prevent pedestrian deaths

Long-time D.W. Poppy teacher opposes possible middle school changes

A letter by science teacher Rory Allen was dissemenated at Peterson Elementary consultation

VIDEO: Meet a 71-year-old street musician

A retired Langley music teacher has busking for 20 years. It’s not really about the money.

The nutritionists’ case for not setting limits on Halloween candy

Knowing how to curb monstrous appetites without being the party pooper can be tricky

Province has acted on 92% of wildfire, flood response recommendations

Ninety-nine of the 108 recommendations made in the Abbott-Chapman report have been acted on

Man dies following RCMP Taser incident in Okanagan-Shuswap

Police watchdog and BC Coroners Service investigating

B.C. Ferries issues travel bans to aggressive, abusive passengers

Motorist ‘aggressively drove toward’ a ferry worker in one incident this month

Chemainus man charged after German shepherd found abandoned in woods, tied with cable

It’s a miracle one-year-old German Shepherd Hope survived

New steps in B.C. ride-hailing application could lead to three week delay

Changes were made to provide additional information

Standard time better for public health, B.C. researchers say

B.C., Yukon wait for U.S. states to make daylight time permanent

Transit strike would mean no uniforms, overtime for maintenance workers: union

Unifor said the lack of maintenance overtime shifts will increase pressure on the system

Twitter pulls back on political ads due to ‘significant risks’ of bought influence

Security and privacy researchers and some Democratic politicians hailed Twitter’s decision

Most Read