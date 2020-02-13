Aldergrove Bruins snatch silver in rep tournament

Aldergrove Minor Hockey Association Atom 1 rep players for the Bruins have conquered their regular season with a 14-4-4 winning record, landing them in fourth place overall in their league division. (Aldergrove Minor Hockey photo)

Aldergrove Bruins, a hard-working group of 10 year olds, conquered all but one team at the Chilliwack Atom Rep tournament this past month.

Over a four-day span from Jan. 23 to Jan. 26, the rep players conquered the four teams in their tier before taking on the coinciding top team – from Cloverdale.

Head coach Kevin Faber, a dad of one of the players, said the Bruins are most well-known for their chemistry on the ice and their dedication to hard work.

“The team has really come a long way and they’ve improved a lot” over the regular season, Faber said.

“They are committed to one another and playing the right way,” the coach said.

Finishing fourth in their division – out of 10 teams – the Aldergrove Bruins amassed a tally of 14 wins and only four losses (and four tie games) during their regular season.

This week, the Bruins will tackle playoffs, fighting for the top spot in the Atom league.

Some of the players will move up to the Peewee division next season, Faber said.