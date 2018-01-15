Aldergrove Bruins win hockey championship

Aldergrove Bantam A1 brought home their second gold medal

It’s another Aldergrove minor hockey success story as the Aldergrove Bantam A1 brought home their second gold medal.

The team won the Chilliwack Paul Brenner Memorial Tier 2 Tournament Championships on the weekend, of January 12-14.

It’s been a great season for the Aldergrove Bantam A1 boys. The team started in flight 4 this season for the beginning of league play, went 14 games undefeated and moved up to flight 3 for the remainder of the season. They won the Penticton Tournament in October and now are the Chilliwack Paul Brenner Tier 2 Tournament Champions. They competed hard and brought home the gold after winning the final game versus Chilliwack by a score of 3 to 2.

Aldergrove Bantam A1 team consists of (back row) Coach Darwyn Shawara, Assistant Coach Kyle Wegner, Ethan Phipps, Wyatt Christiansen, Kaleb Dodd, Jackson Creasy, Vlad Muzur, Assistant Captain Camedon Koch, Assistant Captain Calvin Singh, Nolan Bencharski, Hayden Payne, Justin Sumners, and Assistant Coach Adam Dodd (middle row) Logan Neil, Assistant Captain Josh Taylor, Captain Kale Taylor, Jameo Flint, and Braedan Lalli (front row) Allen Gillis and Reis Hopink (missing from picture is Devon Noort).

