Aldergrove club holds ‘Super Bowl’ of youth racing next week

Get ready to hit the gas in Aldergrove because there’s going to be an intense race with contestants from both U.S. and Canada later this month.

The Western Grands event is a race for children held by the Langley Quarter Midget Association from Tuesday to Sunday, Aug. 15 to 20.

Ken Shrimpton is the promotion director for the LQMA and he said that the Grands are a “can’t-miss” show.

“It’s going to be fantastic; flying in the best of the best racers from all across the U.S.A. and they’re going to head up to our track and we’re going to put on a great show,” said Shrimpton.

Earlier this year, he told The Star that his organization won the right to hold the race in Aldergrove. The league that the LQMA belongs to draws a club name to see where the Grands will be held.

Shrimpton compared the process to the FIFA World Cup. This is the second time that Aldergrove has been selected to host the event. The last time was in 1989.

He described the Western Grands as the “Super Bowl” for quarter midget racing. He told The Star that he expected 250 cars competing in this event, also dubbed the “border brawl.”

LQMA is partnering with an American quarter midget racing organization, with a little over 10 clubs in its association.

The Western Grands event is free for spectators, and there is a concession stand with snacks and drinks. Each day the different weight classes will be going up against each other, trying to make it up the ladder.

Shrimpton said that there are different classes for the kids, based on how old they are. Starting off, the youngest kids, aged around five or six, are in the novice category. Then they move up to junior, senior, until they reach the heavy class.

Once a child is over a hundred pounds, they have to go up to the heavy category. Shrimpton said that this class is made up of 14-to-16-year-olds.

“That’s the oldest kids in the racetrack racing against each other.”

Shrimpton estimated that the races would end at roughly 2 p.m., and afterwards the LQMA has events planned for the whole family. He’s looking forward to movie night, but he said that fans of racing should be looking forward to seeing the drivers.

There will be a livestream of the races on YouTube for those who cannot attend in person.

“I think the fans are going to be absolutely shocked by what these children are capable of doing, each and every single one of them from the ages of five years old, up to 16 years old,” said Shrimpton.

“It’s hard to believe that we’re actually watching children drive these cars, when they drive like their adult race car drivers.”

